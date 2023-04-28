SC bar association criticises BCI for comments on same sex marriage case

The BCI, on April 23, passed a resolution opposing legal recognition for same sex marriage in India, saying “it would be catastrophic to overhaul something as fundamental as the conception of marriage by any law court, however well-intentioned it may be”.

The SCBA resolution said that it was for the court to decide whether it should adjudicate the matter or leave it to Parliament. SCBA said its resolution should not be construed as either supporting or opposing the petitioners.

"The Joint Meeting is of the clear opinion that if the Hon’ble Supreme Court shows any indulgence in this matter, it will result in destabilising the social structure of our country in the coming days. The Hon’ble Apex Court is requested and expected to appreciate and respect the sentiments and mandate of the mass of the country,” said the resolution passed in a joint meeting of all state bar councils with the BCI in Delhi.

The BCI’s resolution said: “More than 99.9 per cent of people of the country are opposed to ‘the idea of same-sex marriage’ in our country. The vast majority believes that any decision of the Apex Court in the petitioners’ favour on this issue will be treated to be against the culture and socio-religious structure of our country. The Bar is the mouthpiece of the common man and, therefore, this meeting is expressing their anxiety over this highly sensitive issue."