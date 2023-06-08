close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Samudrayaan project on track, vehicle will be ready soon: Kiren Rijiju

He said India will have to play a critical and leadership role in exploration of the ocean and develop resources in a sustainable manner for a balanced ecosystem

Press Trust of India Chennai
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju

Kiren Rijiju

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2023 | 4:14 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India's mission to send a manned submersible vehicle to a depth of 6,000 metres to explore the sea, as part of the Samudrayaan project, is progressing as scheduled and the vehicle will be ready soon, Union Minister for Earth Sciences Kiren Rijiju said on Thursday.

The indigenous mission, which the National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT) here is working on, will involve three people going to a depth of 6,000 metres under the sea in the submersible vehicle called 'Matsya 6000'.

"The Samudrayaan, comprising manned and unmanned exploration, is a very critical effort started by the ministry of earth sciences. The unmanned mission has gone beyond 7,000 metres, while the submersible for the manned mission is under construction," the minister said.

"I will be overseeing the progress of the construction with our scientists and engineers. I hope we will complete it on time," the minister told reporters here after speaking at the World Ocean Day celebrations at NIOT.

He said India will have to play a critical and leadership role in exploration of the ocean and develop resources in a sustainable manner for a balanced ecosystem.

"Similar to space exploration, we need to go deeper into the ocean and do research. We must be prepared to go much deeper and make India proud Life in the ocean and life on the land are directly connected," Rijiju said at the event and called upon people to rededicate themselves on World Ocean Day to contribute in a much better way to humanity.

Also Read

China to send astronauts to Moon by 2030 as space race intensifies

China successfully launches new manned spaceship with 1st civilian on board

China to send its first civilian to space on Tuesday, says space agency

China successfully launches manned spaceship with first civilian on board

Law minister Rijiju reviews performance of matters on railway litigations

Delhi police step up sexual harassment probe of wrestling chief Bhushan

Automobile emission leading cause of recorded air pollution: IITR study

As Hollywood fights AI, Indian screenwriters struggle for pay, credit

Those who pledged to invest in UP are untraceable now: Akhilesh Yadav

Posts on Aurangzeb: Violence not in line with Maha culture, says Sharad

"We must build our future more secure and enrich ourselves with better knowledge systems, live with dignity and respect nature. God has been kind to us. Whatever has been gifted to us through nature must be preserved," the minister said.

Rijiju, who earlier in the day launched a coastal cleaning drive at Besant Nagar here, said the initiative would send out a strong positive message that the government is concerned about the lives on land as well as the ocean.

He called upon the NIOT scientists to showcase their research outcomes, as these are basically meant to benefit the people. Success stories should be told to people in a better and candid manner, he added.

He regretted that the blue economy's contribution to the national GDP is less than 10 percent. "We are underperforming. Smaller countries with shorter coastlines have larger contributions to their national economy. This means India will have to ensure that oceans do not remain as a vast potent canvas but utilise the resources in the best possible manner," he said.

Secretary of Ministry of Earth Sciences M Ravichandran, Director of NIOT G A Ramadoss, Rear Admiral of Indian Navy Ravi Kumar Dhingra, NSS volunteers as well as representatives of the Norwegian Embassy along with the public participated in the beach cleaning drive.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Kiren Rijiju Indian Navy

First Published: Jun 08 2023 | 4:14 PM IST

Latest News

View More

UK govt to remove Chinese surveillance equipment from sensitive sites

UK
3 min read

As Hollywood fights AI, Indian screenwriters struggle for pay, credit

shutterstock
6 min read

Meet the Woman Leading the Supercomputing Charge

IT Industry
3 min read

Most Popular

Why the road to Modi's ambitious Make-in-India goal runs through China

Photo: Bloomberg
4 min read

India train crash shows importance of getting infrastructure basics right

Coromandel Express, Coromandel Express crash
5 min read

Cabinet approves Rs 5,452 cr metro line from HUDA City Centre to Cyber City

A passenger wearing face mask takes a train at a Delhi metro train station, on the first day of the restart of their operations, amidst the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in New Delhi. Photo: Reuters
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon