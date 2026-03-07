Saturday, March 07, 2026 | 03:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Santal freedom fighters not given due recognition: Droupadi Murmu

Santal freedom fighters not given due recognition: Droupadi Murmu

The President urged the community to ensure that the younger generation receives proper schooling

Droupadi Murmu, Murmu, President

President Droupadi Murmu. (File Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Darjeeling (WB)
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 07 2026 | 3:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday said the contributions of the Santals to the country's freedom struggle have not received due recognition, and asserted that the names of several legends belonging to the community were "not deliberately included in history".

After inaugurating the ninth International Santal Conference at Bidhannagar in Siliguri in West Bengal's Darjeeling district, she stressed the need for education for Santal children.

"I know how much the Santals have contributed to the country's freedom struggle. But the names of Santal legends have not deliberately been included in history," she said.

The President urged the community to ensure that the younger generation receives proper schooling.

 

"I want all children of the Sanal community to get a good education, and this would help them become independent and stronger," Murmu said.

The President said the community should also learn languages in addition to Ol Chiki to expand opportunities.

In 1925, Pandit Raghunath Murmu invented the Ol Chiki script. Since then, it has been used for the Santhali language. Now, this script is a powerful symbol of Santal identity worldwide. It is also an effective means of establishing unity among the Santal community.

The President also questioned whether recipients of awards such as the Sahitya Akademi Award and Padma Shri were doing enough to uphold the prestige of these recognitions and contribute to society.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 07 2026 | 3:40 PM IST

