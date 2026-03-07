Dubai says airport, Emirates to resume operations after Iran attack
The news brought cheers in Dubai International Airport, where passengers had been sheltering after hearing a large boom overhead
AP Dubai
Listen to This Article
Dubai and its long-haul carrier Emirates said Saturday the airline would resume operations after temporarily halting them following an Iranian attack on the city-state.
The news brought cheers in Dubai International Airport, where passengers had been sheltering after hearing a large boom overhead.
Authorities have not explained if there was an interception or damage at the airport, which is the world's busiest for international travel.
First Published: Mar 07 2026 | 3:38 PM IST