Saturday, March 07, 2026 | 03:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Dubai says airport, Emirates to resume operations after Iran attack

Dubai says airport, Emirates to resume operations after Iran attack

The news brought cheers in Dubai International Airport, where passengers had been sheltering after hearing a large boom overhead

Flights bound for Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah operated by the three carriers landed and departed in the early hours without disruption. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Representative image from file.

AP Dubai
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 07 2026 | 3:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Dubai and its long-haul carrier Emirates said Saturday the airline would resume operations after temporarily halting them following an Iranian attack on the city-state.

The news brought cheers in Dubai International Airport, where passengers had been sheltering after hearing a large boom overhead.

Authorities have not explained if there was an interception or damage at the airport, which is the world's busiest for international travel.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Panama, China, Balboa

Hong Kong firm seeks $2 billion over Panama's takeover of 2 key canal ports

Balen Shah's RSP heads for victory in Nepal; Gen Z voters demand solutions

Balen Shah's RSP heads for victory in Nepal; Gen Z voters demand solutions

Balendra Shah, Nepal

Nepal general election: Balendra Shah's RSP wins 20 seats, leads in 98

Elon Musk

Musk's spam concern was 'confusing': Ex-Twitter executives tell court

oil, crude oil, oil pipeline,

Oil nears tipping point as Hormuz traffic halts; traders warn of $100 crude

Topics : Dubai Emirates Airline Israel Iran Conflict US Iran tensions BS Reads

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 07 2026 | 3:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySEDEMAC IPOSukhoi Su-30 MKI Gold-Silver Price TodayMarket Crash TodayMWC 2026Delhi New L-GUK Halt Study VisaPersonal Finance