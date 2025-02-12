Business Standard

Rs 3.89 trn Budget for FY26 tabled in Bengal Assembly, DA increased 4%

Rs 3.89 trn Budget for FY26 tabled in Bengal Assembly, DA increased 4%

In a key announcement, Bhattacharya announced that the state government would increase the Dearness Allowance (DA) by four per cent from April 1, 2025

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 5:38 PM IST

West Bengal Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya on Wednesday presented the state budget for 2025-26, pegged at Rs 3.89 lakh crore, with a significant focus on social welfare, rural growth and infrastructure.

The government has unveiled a series of infrastructure and agricultural development projects in its budget, allocating significant funds for rural connectivity, river erosion control, and agrarian support initiatives.

In a key announcement, Bhattacharya announced that the state government would increase the Dearness Allowance (DA) by four per cent from April 1, 2025.

This would bring the total DA to 18 per cent for the state employees, providing much-needed relief to them, amid rising inflation.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : West Bengal West Bengal Budget Budget and Economy

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 5:38 PM IST

