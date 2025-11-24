Monday, November 24, 2025 | 11:07 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Parliamentary panel to review mushrooming coaching centres, related laws

Parliamentary panel to review mushrooming coaching centres, related laws

The standing committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports will also examine impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and leverage of emerging technology on education and student

Classroom, Class, Students, Student, Class 10 board, Class 10 board, Board Exam

The panel will review proliferation of coaching centres to support students in competitive examinations. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 11:05 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Amid rising student suicides due to stress, a parliamentary committee has decided to review the "proliferation" of coaching centres to support students in competitive examinations and the social issues arising from it.

The standing committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports will also examine impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and leverage of emerging technology on education and student.

According to a recent Lok Sabha bulletin, the standing committee has also decided the review of PM Schools for Rising India (PM-SHRI) during the year 2025-26.

The panel will review proliferation of coaching centres to support students in competitive examinations, social issues arising from it and existing legislation on the matter, the bulletin said.

 

There have been cases of students enrolled in coaching institutes ending their lives in recent years due to study pressure, with several cases reported in Rajasthan's Kota city alone, which is known as the "coaching capital of India".

Also Read

PhysicsWallah, PW, edtech

PhysicsWallah expands to 4.46 mn paid users in FY25, up 153% from FY23

Drishti IAS

CCPA fines Drishti IAS ₹5 lakh for misleading claims on UPSC results

Allen Online, Rakesh Ranjan

Ex-Zomato CEO Rakesh Ranjan joins Allen Online to lead digital growth

Coaching centre ads, Coaching centre, students

East to West; urban and rural: The rise of private coaching in Indiapremium

indian school

40% of Delhi students take pvt tuition, twice the national average: Survey

The Ministry of Education had earlier this year set up a nine-member panel to examine issues relating to coaching and the emergence of "dummy schools" besides the effectiveness and fairness of entrance examinations.

The panel is studying the effectiveness and fairness of competitive entrance examinations in the context of the school education system and their influence on the growth of the coaching industry.

During the year, the parliamentary panel will also examine the "current practices and policies" regarding school closure.

According to the Lok Sabha Secretariat, the committee will also review the functioning and performance of the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) as also efforts to promote education of linguistic and religious minorities.

The panel will also seek details on the Education Ministry's "efforts" to create a Higher Education Council of India (HECI).

A bill to set up a higher education regulator, which will replace bodies such as the UGC, is listed for introduction in the Winter session of Parliament, set to commence on December 1.

The HECI which was proposed in the new National Education Policy, looks to replace the University Grants Commission (UGC), the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE).

While the UGC oversees non-technical higher education, the AICTE oversees technical education, and the NCTE is the regulatory body for teachers' education.

The parliamentary panel will also review study of Indological academic traditions and its impact on current education system.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Surya Kant

Justice Surya Kant takes oath as 53rd CJI, to serve till February 2027

delhi pollution protests, india gate protests

India Gate air protest turns chaotic as Delhi Police hit with pepper spray

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

Delhi chokes as AQI hits severe levels, fog worsens pollution across region

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi returns after 3-day visit to South Africa for G20 summit

Justice Surya Kant

Hisar advocate to Chief Justice of India: The making of Justice Surya Kantpremium

Topics : coaching suicides student suicide

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 11:05 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayExcelsoft Tech IPO AllotmentGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPOTejas Fighter Jet CrashesSkincare Red FlagsLave Agni 4Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon