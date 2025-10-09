Thursday, October 09, 2025 | 12:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Cough syrup deaths: SC agrees to hear PIL seeking CBI probe, safety review

Cough syrup deaths: SC agrees to hear PIL seeking CBI probe, safety review

The plea seeks a court-monitored probe into the incidents and urges the constitution of a National Judicial Commission or Expert Committee headed by a retired Supreme Court judge

Supreme Court, SC

The bench agreed to hear the plea on October 10. (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 11:48 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court agreed to hear on Friday a PIL seeking inquiry and systemic reform in drug safety mechanisms in the wake of deaths of children in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan allegedly due to consumption of toxic cough syrups.

A bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and K Vinod Chandran took note of the submissions of PIL petitioner and lawyer Vishal Tiwari that the plea needed an urgent hearing.

The bench agreed to hear the plea on October 10.

The plea seeks a court-monitored probe into the incidents and urges the constitution of a National Judicial Commission or Expert Committee headed by a retired Supreme Court judge.

 

The PIL requests that all pending FIRs and investigations concerning the deaths of children caused by toxic cough syrups across states be transferred to the CBI.

Also Read

cough syrup

Cough syrup-linked deaths in MP rise to 22 as two more children succumb

Sresan Pharmaceuticals' manufacturing unit, where the pharma company made its Coldriff cough syrup that allegedly killed 17 children in Madhya Pradesh

Coldrif cough syrup case: Sresan Pharma owner arrested in Chennai

cough syrup

Chhindwara chemists announce strike after shops sealed over cough syrup

WHO, World Health Organisation, Bird flu

WHO flags gap in India's cough syrup testing following children's death

Cough syrup

Datanomics: Surge in substandard drugs raises safety concerns in Indiapremium

It seeks a probe under the supervision of a retired Supreme Court judge to ensure fairness and uniformity.

The petition contends that separate state-level investigations have led to fragmented accountability, enabling repeated lapses that allow hazardous formulations to reach the market.

The petition comes amid reports from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, where several children died allegedly after consuming a particular kind of cough syrup.

The plea seeks court's direction to the central government to identify the regulatory failures that allowed substandard medicines to reach the market.

It also urged the court to mandate toxicological testing of all suspect products through NABL-accredited laboratories before any further sale or export is permitted.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Vijay

TVK chief Vijay gets hoax bomb threat call weeks after Karur stampede

PM Modi, Keir Starmer

PM Modi holds talks with UK PM Starmer to boost trade, defence, tech ties

Prime Minster Narendra Modi speaking at the inauguration of the Delhi BJP's new office | Photo: X/ @narendramodi

PM Modi welcomes agreement on first phase of Trump's Gaza peace plan

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer

LIVE news updates: PM Modi holds talks with UK counterpart Starmer

Porsche crash, Mumbai Porsche crash

Porsche rams into divider after racing with BMW in Mumbai: All we know

Topics : Cough syrup Supreme Court CBI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 11:48 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ2 Results TodayTATA Capital IPO AllotmentReligare Broking Top Stocks PickGold-Silver Price TodayKarwa Chauth DateCA Final Result DateUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon