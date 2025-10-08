Wednesday, October 08, 2025 | 03:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / SC slams UN agency for opening 'showrooms' to issue refugee cards in India

SC slams UN agency for opening 'showrooms' to issue refugee cards in India

A two-judge bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi made these remarks while hearing a petition filed by a Sudanese man, who has been living in India since 2013

Supreme Court, SC

The bench disposed of the plea after the Sudanese man's counsel highlighted that the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) had taken cognisance of this case | (Photo:PTI)

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 3:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court (SC) recently slammed the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) for issuing refugee cards to immigrants in India, adding that they have opened a “showroom” here and are issuing the certificates, LiveLaw reported. 
 
A two-judge bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi made these remarks while hearing a petition filed by a Sudanese man, who has been living in India since 2013. The man, who is now seeking asylum in Australia and has sought interim protection from the court, has two children, including a 40-day-old infant. The man's wife and children have been issued refugee cards.
 
 
Appearing for the petitioner, Senior Advocate S Muralidhar argued that individuals holding refugee cards issued by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) stand on a different footing. He added that such persons are treated distinctly by both the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Foreigners’ Registration Office.
 
Hearing this, Justice Kant noted, "They (the UN Agency) have opened a showroom here, they are issuing certificates to [...] we don't want to comment on them."
 
The petitioner's counsel said that these refugee cards are issued after proper verification, and the process takes a few years. He said, "There are documents and forms which show that they give some weightage to this Refugee status."

Also Read

Uddhav Thackeray, Uddhav, Thackeray

Shiv Sena symbol row: SC fixes Nov 12 for hearing Uddhav faction's plea

Vijay

Vijay's TVK moves SC challenging HC order for SIT probe into Karur stampede

Supreme Court

Ink used in printing lottery tickets liable to tax, says Supreme Court

Supreme Court, SC

SC upholds trade tax on ink, chemicals used in printing lottery tickets

Supreme Court, SC

SIR is the prerogative of ECI, our direction would be interference: SC

 
Responding to it, Justice Bagchi observed that India has not ratified the relevant international treaty, the Refugee Convention, pertaining to refugee rights. “A corresponding legal right under municipal law does not really exist,” the judge said.
 
While the petitioner's lawyer acknowledged the same, he highlighted that in the last two months, there has been a sudden drive under which Africans in Delhi are being picked up. He added that this is the real apprehension and fear.
 
When asked why the petitioner does not move to Australia, his counsel said that he wishes to do so but is seeking some interim protection in the meantime. However, Justice Kant declined to grant interim relief, observing, “We must be extremely cautious… There are lakhs of people in similar situations."
 
The bench disposed of the plea after the Sudanese man's counsel highlighted that the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) had taken cognisance of this case. The apex court allowed the petitioner to approach the Commission for any further directions, such as seeking protection against coercive action.
 
Earlier this year, in May, a judge, hearing a case concerning the deportation and living conditions of Rohingya refugees, observed that they cannot claim legal relief solely based on UNHCR cards in India. 

More From This Section

iPhone 17, iphone

India-made iPhone exports hit record $10 bn amid global demand rise

Pinarayi Vijayan, Kerala CM

Kerala CM accuses Oppn of creating 'smokescreen' in Sabarimala gold row

Keir Starmer

LIVE news: This is the biggest trade mission that UK has sent to India, says UK PM Keir Starmer

V Senthil Balaji

DMK's Senthil Balaji hands over cheques to those injured in Karur stampede

Mata Vaishno Devi, Vaishno Devi

Vaishno Devi pilgrimage resumes after three-day suspension in J&K

Topics : Supreme Court UNHRC immigrants National Human Rights Commission BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 2:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop Stocks To BuyTATA Capital IPOGold-Silver Price TodayBihar Assembly Elections 2025 DatePunjabi Singer Rajvir Jawanda DiedBihar Election 2025 AgendasUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon