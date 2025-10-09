Thursday, October 09, 2025 | 12:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Reliability of Indian brands key to their global reach, says Delhi CM

Reliability of Indian brands key to their global reach, says Delhi CM

Addressing the ninth edition of the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025) , she said every technology that takes the country forward should have Indians' contribution

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday emphasised the need to establish the "reliability of Indian brands" (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 12:29 PM IST

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday emphasised the need to establish the "reliability of Indian brands" so they're used across the world, fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'swadeshi' vision.

Addressing the ninth edition of the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025 held at the Yashobhoomi convention centre, she said every technology that takes the country forward should have Indians' contribution to it.

"When the prime minister talks about 'Vocal for Local' and 'swadeshi', he not only means small enterprises but also sectors like defence, technology, healthcare, and education, among others," Gupta said.

The prime minister believes that India should not only produce everything needed by its people but also be in a position to supply it across the world, she said.

 

"We use brands from other countries but we have to now establish the reliability of Indian brands so that the whole world uses them," she added.

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 12:29 PM IST

