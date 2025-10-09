Thursday, October 09, 2025 | 12:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
SCBA terminates membership of lawyer for attempting to hurl shoe at CJI

The SCBA said Kishore's reprehensible, disorderly and intemperate behaviour amounted to a direct assault on judicial independence and a serious breach of professional ethics

Supreme Court

The Bar Council of India suspended Kumar's bar licence with immediate effect.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 11:59 AM IST

The Supreme Court Bar Association on Thursday terminated with immediate effect membership of lawyer Rakesh Kishore, who attempted to hurl a shoe towards Chief Justice of India B R Gavai inside the courtroom, after finding him guilty of grave misconduct.

In a shocking security breach, Kishore (71) attempted to hurl a shoe towards the CJI and was heard shouting "Sanatan ka apman nahi sahenge" (will not tolerate insult to Sanatan Dharma).

The SCBA said Kishore's reprehensible, disorderly and intemperate behaviour amounted to a direct assault on judicial independence and a serious breach of professional ethics, decorum and the dignity of the Supreme Court.

 

"The Executive Committee finds that the said conduct amounts to a direct assault on judicial independence, the sanctity of courtroom proceedings, and the longstanding relationship of mutual respect and trust between the Bar and the Bench.

"The Executive Committee, having duly deliberated upon the incident and the gravity of such misconduct, is of the considered view that continuation of Mr. Rakesh Kishore as a temporary member of the SCBA would be wholly inconsistent with the dignity and discipline expected of the members of this Association," the SCBA resolution said.

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 11:59 AM IST

