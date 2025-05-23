Friday, May 23, 2025 | 05:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / SC allows Delhi govt to withdraw AAP-era cases against Centre, LG

SC allows Delhi govt to withdraw AAP-era cases against Centre, LG

The Supreme Court permits Rekha Gupta-led Delhi government to withdraw multiple petitions filed by previous AAP administration against Centre, LG over control of services and governance issues

Supreme Court

The AAP government had moved the Supreme Court over multiple issues involving control and governance in Delhi

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 5:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Friday permitted the Rekha Gupta-led Delhi government to withdraw several cases initiated by the previous AAP administration against the Centre and the Lieutenant Governor (LG), primarily concerning control over administrative services. 
The AAP government had moved the top court over multiple issues involving control and governance in Delhi. The cases contested the LG’s authority over various administrative and regulatory matters, including the management of waste, the cleaning of the Yamuna River, and the validity of certain legislations and ordinances. 
Representing the Delhi government, Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati said, “These matters should not trouble this court anymore,” signalling a closure to the long-standing legal dispute between the LG and the former AAP administration.
 
 

Background of the disputes

In July 2023, the apex court had issued a notice to the Centre following a plea from the AAP-led government challenging the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Act, 2023. The legislation, which replaced an earlier ordinance, established an authority to oversee the posting and transfer of Group-A officers in Delhi. It was enacted shortly after the Supreme Court had ruled in favour of the elected government’s control over services, excluding matters related to police, land, and public order. 

Also Read

Supreme Court, SC

SC seeks Centre's response on PIL seeking to regulate online betting apps

betting app

'Youth at risk': SC issues notice to Centre on plea to ban betting apps

Supreme Court

SC upholds states' power to levy entertainment tax on DTH, cable services

Supreme Court, SC

SC grills Rajasthan on Kota student suicides: 'Why only in Kota?'

jsw steel

JSW Steel seeks ₹19,300 cr refund after SC cancels BPSL acquisition

  One of the withdrawn cases involved a stay granted by the top court in July 2023 against a National Green Tribunal (NGT) order. The NGT had, in January 2023, directed the LG to head a high-level committee tasked with rejuvenating the Yamuna River.
Another petition pertained to the alleged withholding of funds sanctioned for the Delhi Jal Board by the Finance Department of the Delhi government for 2023-25.
 

Other withdrawn cases

Additional cases included a plea reasserting that the LG is constitutionally required to act on the aid and advice of the GNCTD’s council of ministers, and another seeking directives regarding the appointment of the chairperson of the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC). 
The Delhi government has also decided to drop its challenge to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and LG orders concerning the release of payments to government-appointed lawyers, and the process for appointing advocates-on-record and other legal representatives in the Supreme Court and the Delhi High Court.
 
(With agency inputs)

More From This Section

Rains, New Delhi Rains, Delhi rains

IMD issues warning of heavy to very heavy rain in 15 states for 6 to 7 days

Flight, plane, Airplane

LIVE news updates: No injury to passengers who were on Delhi-Srinagar IndiGo flight, says DGCA

Delhi airport, Airport

Delhi airport to cancel or reschedule 100 flights daily from June 15

ISRO

Women comprise around 20% of Isro workforce: VN Narayanan

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

Nirmala Sitharaman gets court notice over remarks on AAP leader's marriage

Topics : Supreme Court AAP government BJP AAP Rekha Gupta LG BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 23 2025 | 5:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayIPL 2025 Orange Cap LeaderboardBorana Weaves IPO Allotment StatusChris Wood Stock Market OutlookDividend TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon