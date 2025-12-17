SC nudges MCD, NHAI to suspend tolls amid Delhi's worsening air pollution

The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to examine whether toll collection at nine entry-point plazas in the capital could be closed temporarily or relocated to ease traffic congestion amid Delhi’s worsening air pollution.
Why did the Supreme Court flag toll plazas in Delhi?
A bench of Chief Justice of India Justice Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice Vipul M Pancholi said the civic body must take a call within a week and place its decision on record. The direction came after the court was told that congestion at toll booths along Delhi’s borders was causing vehicles to idle for extended periods, adding to emissions.
Expressing strong displeasure, the Chief Justice asked why authorities could not take a policy decision to suspend toll collection at least till January. “Why can't the officials say that till January there will be no toll plaza?” the Chief Justice asked, adding, “Tomorrow you will start putting toll plazas inside the CP because you need money?”
Can toll plazas be relocated instead of shut?
The court also requested the NHAI to explore relocating the nine toll plazas currently operated by the MCD to alternative sites that could be managed by the highways authority. It suggested that part of the toll revenue collected at such locations could be shared with the MCD to offset losses arising from any temporary suspension.
These observations were made while hearing an application filed by the NHAI, which flagged severe congestion at the city’s borders due to toll collection by the MCD.
What directions were issued to pollution-control authorities?
During the hearing, the bench directed the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to reassess its action plan across several areas, including urban transport, cleaner industrial and energy practices, stubble burning and farmer incentives, regulation of construction activity along with alternative employment during work stoppages, pollution from household sources, and increasing green cover in the city.
According to data released by the CAQM earlier this week, Delhi’s air quality has remained in the “very poor” category over the past 24 hours, with levels touching the “severe” range on December 13. Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) is currently in force across the National Capital Region.
What did the court say on school closures?
During the hearing, the Supreme Court also expressed reservations on a plea seeking resumption of classes for younger students and said it could not “assume the role of medical or environmental experts”.
Senior Advocate Menaka Guruswamy argued that closing primary schools disproportionately affected children from poorer families, particularly due to disruption of mid-day meals. She questioned whether staying at home offered better protection when parents continued to work outdoors. Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, however, submitted that school closures were necessitated by health risks to children. Taking note of the upcoming winter vacation, the court declined to interfere.
What about compensation for construction workers?
The bench also heard submissions regarding construction workers affected by the suspension of activities under GRAP. Senior Advocate Shyel Trehan pressed for timely compensation, prompting the court to seek details on the number of workers involved.
ASG Bhati told the court that Delhi has around 2.5 lakh construction workers, of whom about 35,000 had been verified so far, with 7,500 found eligible for compensation. Stressing accountability, the Chief Justice said authorities must ensure compensation reaches workers directly and is not misused. The court also asked the government to consider alternative employment during prolonged construction bans and sought a status report, listing the matter for January 6.
How did the court modify its order on older vehicles?
The Supreme Court partially modified its earlier direction restraining enforcement action against diesel vehicles over 10 years old and petrol vehicles over 15 years old in the NCR. It clarified that the protection would not extend to vehicles failing to meet at least Bharat Stage IV (BS-IV) emission norms.
Recording submissions by the Delhi government and supporting counsel, the bench said enforcement action would remain barred only for BS-IV and newer vehicles, even if they exceeded age limits. Vehicles below BS-IV standards would not enjoy protection. The issue of ageing vehicles has been under judicial scrutiny since 2015, with earlier bans upheld by the Supreme Court in 2018.
What is the latest advisory on work from home?
On Wednesday, the Delhi government reissued its advisory asking private offices to operate with a maximum of 50 per cent staff physically present, with the remainder working from home, under GRAP Stage IV restrictions. Exemptions apply to health services, transport, sanitation and emergency services.
The advisory warned that non-compliance would attract penal action under the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, and other applicable laws, noting that the measure aims to curb vehicular movement amid very poor air quality.
(With inputs from agencies)