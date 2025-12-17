Wednesday, December 17, 2025 | 03:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Comedian Russell Peters to bring Relax World Tour to India in March 2026

Comedian Russell Peters to bring Relax World Tour to India in March 2026

The Emmy winning comedian, who has toured India multiple times, will perform in Mumbai, Pune and Chennai among others

Comedian Russell Peters

Comedian Russell Peters | Image: Russell Peters Facebook profile

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2025 | 2:56 PM IST

Comedian Russell Peters is bringing his critically acclaimed Relax World Tour to India with shows slated to take place in seven prominent cities including Delhi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Kolkata in March next year.

The Emmy winning comedian, who has toured India multiple times, will also perform in Mumbai, Pune and Chennai.

His 2026 Relax World Tour marks Peter's biggest, most expansive tour of India to date, giving fans across the country the chance to experience his all-new material as well as his signature, razor-sharp crowd work.

Presented and promoted by BEW Live in association with EVA Live, the Russell Peters Relax World Tour will kick off in March 2026 and travel to all the seven cities within the span of one month.

 

"I love coming to India. It's home. It's my roots and one of my favourite places to visit. Performing here is always an incredible experience the energy, the food, hospitality and the audiences, who are smart, lively and have supported me from day one. I can't wait to come back!  Deepak Choudhary, Founder & Managing Director, EVA Live said Peters comedy cuts across ages, cultures and generations.

"His ability to innovate while staying true to the humour people admire makes this massive comedy tour a must-attend experience. Only a few iconic comedians of our time have sustained such incredible relevance and popularity over thirty years. Hosting Russell Peters' Relax World Tour in India reflects EVA Live's commitment to delivering world-class and multi-genre live entertainment experiences, Choudhary added.

One of the highest paid comedians in the world, Peters began his stand-up career at the age of nineteen, performing at open mics in his native Toronto and honing his craft over fifteen years across clubs in Canada and the UK.

He has also earned various awards for his work as a host, producer, and actor, having starred in hit specials including "Outsourced", "Red, White and Brown", "Almost Famous".

Peters has also appeared in films such as "Chef", "Source Code" and "The Clapper".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 17 2025 | 2:56 PM IST

