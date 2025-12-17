Wednesday, December 17, 2025 | 06:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Ban demolition work in NCR from Oct to Dec: Union Minister Bhupender Yadav

Ban demolition work in NCR from Oct to Dec: Union Minister Bhupender Yadav

The minister asked all agencies to work in mission mode to achieve a 40 per cent reduction in the air quality index over the next one year

Bhupender Yadav, Union Minister of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change

Bhupender Yadav, Union Minister of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change. (File photo)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2025 | 6:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Wednesday said that demolition work should be prohibited in the National Capital Region (NCR) during the peak pollution period, i.e., October to December.

Chairing a high-level meeting to review action plans of the municipal bodies of Delhi and Sonepat, he also said that construction and demolition work should not be allowed in the region until construction and demolition waste handling and processing infrastructure is created and identified within a 10 km radius of the site.

The minister asked all agencies to work in mission mode to achieve a 40 per cent reduction in the air quality index over the next one year.

 

Stressing the importance of a "Whole-of-Government" and "Whole-of-Society" approach to effectively address air pollution, he said there is a need to improve the "global image of the national capital".

He directed the removal of illegal parking and encroachments from 62 identified traffic congestion hotspots in Delhi.

Also Read

Manjinder Singh Sirsa

Delhi to overhaul PUC system, roll out carpool app to curb air pollution

Traffic jam, Traffic, Delhi Gurugram Expressway

SC allows ban on 10-yr diesel, 15-yr petrol vehicles below BS-IV in Delhi

Delhi NCR air pollution survey

Severe air pollution dents Delhi retail trade, footfall falls: CTI

Delhi Winter, New Delhi Winter, Winter, Cold, Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

Delhi offices to run at 50% capacity from Dec 18 amid pollution crisis

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

BS-VI rule in Delhi explained: What it is and how to check your vehicle

"A detailed plan is to be prepared to identify road corridors and enable signal-free movement during peak traffic hours from 9 am to 11 am and 4 pm to 7 pm, in coordination with Delhi Police. Vehicles below BS-IV standards are not to be allowed on these corridors," a statement quoted the minister as saying.

Yadav stressed the need to check unplanned urban expansion and called for last-mile connectivity for residents of high-rise buildings to nearby public transport hubs to increase the use of public transport facilities and reduce peak-hour congestion.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi was asked to adopt a 360-degree approach encompassing legislative reforms, enforcement action, and provision of alternative solutions to people living or working in encroachments.

"These measures are to be on the lines of voluntary relocation models followed in tiger reserves, with the objective of eliminating traffic congestion and pollution hotspots," the statement said.

The minister directed fast-tracking the liquidation of Okhla, Bhalswa and Ghazipur legacy waste dump sites to achieve tangible results by the end of 2026.

The removal of stray animals from roads was also emphasised to prevent accidents and traffic jams.

The Commission for Air Quality Management was requested to analyse PNG production and consumption bills of industrial units to assess the actual transition of polluting units to clean fuel.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Shashi Tharoor, Shashi, Tharoor

New nuclear energy Bill puts profit over safety, alleges Shashi Tharoor

artificial intelligence, AI,

Copyright Act under review to address generative AI challenges, says Centre

Comedian Russell Peters

Comedian Russell Peters to bring Relax World Tour to India in March 2026

Parliament, New Parliament

Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Rajya Sabha reconvenes, Bills laid on table

Bomb Threat, School Bomb Threat, Navy Children School

10 schools in Ahmedabad get bomb threat, turns out to be hoax after search

Topics : Bhupender Yadav Delhi air quality air pollution pollution

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 17 2025 | 6:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPO AllotmentGujarat Kidney IPOParliament Winter Session LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBGMI Redeem CodesBS-VI Rule in DelhiIPL 2026 AuctionPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon