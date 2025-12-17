Wednesday, December 17, 2025 | 04:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Severe air pollution dents Delhi retail trade, footfall falls: CTI

Severe air pollution dents Delhi retail trade, footfall falls: CTI

According to the CTI, while nearly three to four lakh people from the NCR earlier visited Delhi markets daily for shopping, the number has now dropped to around one lakh due

Delhi NCR air pollution survey

A dense layer of smog covers parts of Delhi-NCR during peak pollution season. (Photo: Adobestock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2025 | 4:14 PM IST

Rising air pollution in Delhi-NCR has begun to severely impact retail trade in the national capital, with a sharp decline in market footfall, traders' body Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) said on Wednesday.

Brijesh Goyal, chaiman of CTI, said, "As the air quality in Delhi slipped into the 'severe' category and it got widespread coverage across television, newspapers and social media, people are increasingly cautious about stepping out, resulting in shoppers are avoiding markets. This has led to a visible slowdown in business activity."  According to the CTI, while nearly three to four lakh people from the National Capital Region (NCR) earlier visited Delhi markets daily for shopping, the number has now dropped to around one lakh due to worsening pollution levels.

 

Goyal said the organisation has written to Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, expressing concern over air pollution and its adverse impact on trade.

With Christmas and New Year approaching, markets usually witness good footfall, including those from other cities. But this time around, pollution has deterred people from visiting Delhi, he said.

The air pollution is not limited to Delhi alone, as AQI levels in NCR cities such as Noida, Faridabad, Gurugram and Sonipat have also reached the severe category, Goyal said, adding that the issue cannot be resolved by the Delhi government alone.

The CTI chairman added that while the Delhi government is making efforts at its level, freeing Delhi-NCR from pollution is not possible unless the governments of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan and Delhi work together in a coordinated manner.

The CTI has urged the Union environment minister to convene an emergency meeting involving the chief ministers and environment ministers of Delhi and neighbouring states to address the issue.

The organisation said Delhi's nearly 20 lakh traders stand fully with the government and are willing to cooperate. If the government decides to stagger market opening hours, all market associations in Delhi are prepared to support the move, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 17 2025 | 4:13 PM IST

