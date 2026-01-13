India's Brics presidency will seek to bring global welfare: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday attended the launch of the official website and logo of India's Brics Presidency 2026.

Jaishankar said that India's Brics Chairship will seek to bring about greater global welfare, as it has expanded its scope over the years.

He said, "India's Brics chairship will seek to bring together the potential of Brics countries for greater global welfare. When India prepares to assume the Brics chairship in 2026, we do so at an important moment in the grouping's journey. In 2026, Brics will complete 20 years since its inception, during which it has steadily evolved into a significant platform for cooperation among emerging markets and developing economies. Over the years, Brics has expanded its agenda and membership, responding to changing global realities, while remaining focused on people-centric development, fostering dialogue, and promoting practical cooperation," he said.

Jaishankar said that India is approaching the chairship while being inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance while maintaining humanity first approach.

"India approaches its chairship with a humanity-first and a people-centric approach, inspired by the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Our chairship theme, building for resilience, innovation, cooperation and sustainability, reflects our belief that cooperation among Brics members can help address shared challenges in a balanced and inclusive manner," he said.

At the launch of the Brics 2026 logo, he said that the theme underscores development for all.

Jaishankar said, "The theme underscores the importance of strengthening capacities, promoting innovation, and ensuring sustainable development for the benefit of all. The logo that we unveiled today reflects this approach. It combines elements of tradition and modernity, and the petals incorporate the colours of all Brics member countries, representing unity and diversity and a strong sense of shared purpose."

"The logo conveys the idea that Brics draws strength from the collective contributions of its members while respecting their distinct identities. The Brics India website which has also been launched this morning, will serve as a common platform during India's chairship. It will provide information on meetings, initiatives, and outcomes, and will facilitate greater transparency and engagement. It will also help timely dissemination of information throughout," he added.

Jaishankar highlighted how the current global environment is laced with uncertainties and complications.

He said, "The current global environment presents complex and interlinked challenges, geopolitical uncertainties, complicated economic landscapes, climate-related risks, technological changes, and persistent development gaps continue to affect countries across regions. In this context, Brics remains an important forum that encourages dialogue and cooperation and practical responses, taking into account national priorities at different stages of development.