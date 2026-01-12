Monday, January 12, 2026 | 11:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Puch AI founder meets Yogi Adityanath, praises UP's future-tech push

Puch AI founder meets Yogi Adityanath, praises UP's future-tech push

Bhatia said the use of AI in India has grown significantly in recent years, but stressed the importance of ensuring that the country's data remains within India

artificial intelligence, AI,

Representative picture. Image Credit: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 12 2026 | 11:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Puch AI co-founder and CEO Siddharth Bhatia on Monday described artificial intelligence as the "next big thing" and appreciated the Uttar Pradesh government's clear and focused approach towards adopting future-oriented technologies.

After meeting Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath here, Bhatia said the state government's vision and policy direction on AI were well-defined, which would translate into tangible outcomes in the coming years, including large-scale employment generation.

He said universal and inclusive access to AI had the potential to transform both Uttar Pradesh and the country.

The rapid adoption of AI across sectors in the state reflected the government's commitment to building a developed India and a developed Uttar Pradesh, according to a statement issued by the government.

 

Bhatia said the use of AI in India has grown significantly in recent years, but stressed the importance of ensuring that the country's data remains within India.

Also Read

MSME LOANS

Uttar Pradesh govt ramps up ecommerce push to boost MSMEs and exportspremium

Funding, Fund raising, Funding round

Finops platform Bluecopa raises $7.5 million in Series A funding round

Sergio Gor

US Ambassador-designate says India to be a part of Pax Silica: Details

Claude for Healthcare

Anthropic launches Claude for Healthcare to take on ChatGPT Health: Details

grok ai, xai

India needs specific AI regulations for Grok-like issues: Expertspremium

Secure domestic data would enable more effective implementation of government schemes through AI-based solutions.

Efforts were underway to make AI accessible to farmers, homemakers, professionals and students through simple tools, such as phone calls or WhatsApp messages, without the need to download applications or learn technical prompts. The aim was to make such services free and easy to use, the statement quoted Bhatia as saying.

Drawing a parallel with the adoption of UPI, Bhatia said that despite initial apprehensions, it had become a widely accepted digital platform, and AI too should reach every citizen.

AI should be seen as an enabler of employment rather than a threat to jobs, he said, adding that embracing the technology was the need of the hour.

Discussions were also held on investment opportunities in Uttar Pradesh, and Bhatia is expected to represent the AI sector at an upcoming international conference in Davos, Switzerland, according to the statement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Employee, Employees, Office

AI, rising costs, climate change among key youth concerns: WEF report

Apple

ADIF writes to CCI for interim relief to Indian startups in Apple casepremium

The Ministry for Skill Development has completed talks with stakeholders on the government scheme announced in the FY25 Budget to upgrade 1,000 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) and is drafting guidelines before seeking Cabinet approval, a senior

Delhi govt to upgrade ITIs with industry partners under PM-SETU scheme

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz

India partners Germany to develop green hydrogen infrastructure

Nvidia

Nvidia to invest $1 billion with Eli Lilly to build AI-driven drug lab

Topics : Yogi Adityanath Uttar Pradesh artifical intelligence

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 12 2026 | 11:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayHandwriting vs TypingPax SilicaNational Youth Day 2026Gold and Silver Rate TodayQ3 Results TodayTCS Q3 Results 2026Personal Finance