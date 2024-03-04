Isro chief Somnath diagnosed with cancer on day of Aditya-L1 launch

The chief of the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) , S Somnath, revealed that he was diagnosed with cancer on the same day that India's Aditya-L1 mission was launched into space.

In an interview with Tarmak Media House, Somnath confirmed that a growth was detected in one of his scans.

"There were some health issues during the Chandrayaan-3 mission launch. However, it was not clear to me at the time; I did not have a clear understanding of it," said Somnath.

He added that the diagnosis of his condition coincided with the launch of the Aditya-L1 mission . The news came as a surprise to him, as well as to his family and colleagues, who have supported him throughout this difficult time.

On September 2, 2023, as Aditya L1, India's first space-based solar observatory, began its journey to study the Sun, a routine scan revealed a growth in S Somnath's stomach.

This unexpected discovery led him to Chennai for further scans, confirming the presence of a hereditary disease. Within days, it was confirmed that he had a significant health challenge to confront alongside his professional responsibilities.

S Somnath underwent surgery followed by chemotherapy.

Speaking of his experience, he said, "It was a shock for the family. But now, I perceive cancer and its treatment as a solution." His pragmatic approach to the disease and its treatment reflects a remarkable strength of character and an unwavering spirit.

"I was uncertain about a complete cure at the time; I was undergoing the process," he admitted, highlighting the ongoing nature of his battle against cancer."

Nonetheless, his recovery has been nothing short of miraculous. After spending just four days in the hospital, he returned to his duties at Isro, working without pain from the fifth day onward.

"I will be undergoing regular checkups and scans. But now I am completely cured and have resumed my duties," Somnath said.