Monday, August 25, 2025 | 11:59 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Bank holidays in India 2025: Are banks open or closed today on Aug 25?

Bank holidays in India 2025: Are banks open or closed today on Aug 25?

Bank Holiday: For Tirubhav Tithi, banks in Assam will close on August 25,2025, but banks in the rest of India will stay open. Ganesh Chaturthi is a follow-up holiday on August 27. Read on to know more

Bank holidays in August 2025

Is Bank holidays on 25 Aug 2025

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 11:58 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Bnak Holiday Today: Bank holidays in India are scheduled by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) under the Negotiable Instruments Act. The list covers national and regional holidays, RTGS transaction breaks, as well as the standard weekly closures on the second Saturday and every Sunday of the month.
 
According to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) 2025 holiday calendar, public-sector banks (PSBs) and private banking institutions will be closed today, Monday, August 25, in observance of Tirubhav Tithi of Srimanta Sankardev. The RBI calendar for 2025 shows that there will be 15 bank holidays in August of that year.
 
 
Banks across Assam will remain closed on Monday, August 25, in observance of the Tirubhav Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva. It is important to note that the banks in no other Indian state are observing this holiday.

Bank Holiday Today in Assam: What is Tirubhav Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva 2025?

In Assam, Srimanta Sankardeva was a renowned saint, scholar, and cultural figure. His death is commemorated on the Tirubhav Tithi. In addition, he was a social-religious reformer, poet, writer, dancer, actor, musician, artist, polymath, and a pivotal member of the Bhakti movement in Assam.
 
The Reserve Bank of India claims that this festival is covered by the "holiday under negotiable instruments legislation." Nine of these holidays were set aside by the RBI for the month of August.

Also Read

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

The RBI's monetary policy framework has worked well, change not requiredpremium

Yes Bank

Yes Bank stake sale to Sumitomo gets RBI approval for 24.99% acquisition

State bond yields harden on heavy supply and weak investor demand

Bond yields rise to around five-month high on fears of increased supply

Indranil Bhattacharyya, Executive Director of the Monetary Policy Department

RBI approves Indranil Bhattacharya's nomination as MPC ex-officio member

Indranil Bhattacharyya, Executive Director of the Monetary Policy Department

RBI names Indranil Bhattacharyya as new MPC member ahead of October meet

Next bank holiday?

Banks in several cities, including Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, and Vijayawada, will remain closed on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, for Ganesh Chaturthi. The 10-day Hindu festival marks the birth of Lord Ganesha and is widely celebrated across the country.
 
On August 27, 2025, banks and the Indian stock market will both observe Ganesh Chaturthi as a holiday. On this day, the BSE and NSE will both be closed.

Bank holidays in August 2025?

In addition to the Tirubhav Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva in Assam, the celebrations of Ganesh Chaturthi/Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha)/Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata/Ganesh Puja/Vinayakar Chathurthi on August 27 and Ganesh Chaturthi (2nd Day)/Nuakhai on August 28 would be bank holidays in August 2025. 
 
To commemorate regional, religious, and national holidays, banks are usually closed in various locations. Aside from the first, third, and fifth Saturdays of each month, banks are also closed on weekends.
 
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) publishes an annual holiday calendar that details bank holidays in accordance with the Negotiable Instruments Act, which regulates the issue of promissory notes and cheques. Transactions using these instruments are prohibited on these days.

What services can I access on bank holidays?

Customers will have nationwide access to online banking services, enabling them to use banking features even on bank holidays. Users can order checkbooks, obtain demand drafts, and transfer money via NEFT/RTGS forms. 
 
Getting credit, debit, and ATM cards is one kind of card services. Additionally, a number of account-related documents are available, including those for locker applications, standing instructions, and account maintenance.
 

More From This Section

Delhi Police

Political parties slam Delhi Police for using force against SSC aspirants

cloudburst, Himachal cloudburst

LIVE news updates: Himachal reels under heavy rain; schools shut down

Crime, Prison, Law, Arrest, Punishment, Prisoner

Noida dowry murder case: Victim's brother-in-law, father-in-law arrested

Shubhanshu Shukla gets hero's welcome in Lucknow after historic space feat

Shubhanshu Shukla gets hero's welcome in Lucknow after historic space feat

Nikki Bhati

Nikki Bhati dowry murder: All you need to know about Greater Noida case

Topics : Reserve Bank of India Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations public banks private sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 25 2025 | 11:57 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayMangal Electrical IPO AllotmentDelhi Metro Fare HikeVikran Engineering IPODividend Stocks TodayICSI CS Result 2025Yes Bank Share Price TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon