Sensex (-0.04%)
65945.53 -24.51
Nifty (0.13%)
19820.25 + 25.55
Nifty Midcap (0.16%)
42116.05 + 65.60
Nifty Smallcap (0.11%)
6443.35 + 7.30
Nifty Bank (0.11%)
43816.05 + 46.95
Heatmap

SC refuses to entertain DMK minister's plea seeking bail on health grounds

"Any observation made in the interim order against the petitioner on merits shall not come in the way of the petitioner in filing regular bail application," the bench said

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)

As the bench expressed disinclination to entertain the matter, the plea was withdrawn and the matter was dismissed as withdrawn (Photo: Wikipedia)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2023 | 11:28 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to entertain the bail plea of DMK minister V Senthil Balaji, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case.
Balaji was seeking the bail on health grounds.The top court was hearing an appeal against an order of the Madras High Court which dismissed his bail plea on October 19, saying he was likely to influence witnesses if enlarged on bail.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
An apex court bench of Justices Bela M Trivedi and SC Sharma, after perusing the health reports, said there was nothing serious in his health condition and granted liberty to Balaji to approach the trial court to seek regular bail.
"Any observation made in the interim order against the petitioner on merits shall not come in the way of the petitioner in filing regular bail application," the bench said.
As the bench expressed disinclination to entertain the matter, the plea was withdrawn and the matter was dismissed as withdrawn.
The top court had earlier directed Balaji to place on record his medical reports.
While dismissing the bail plea, the high court had said from the health report of Balaji it did not appear to be a medical condition which could be taken care of only if he was released on bail.
Balaji was arrested on June 14 by the ED in connection with a money laundering case linked to a cash-for-jobs scam when he was the Transport Minister during the earlier AIADMK regime.

Also Read

Madras Day 2023: Date, History, Importance, Celebration, Interesting facts

ED produces Balaji before city court after custody ends, remand till Aug 25

3,110 money laundering, 12K FEMA cases registered by ED in last 3 yrs: Govt

BJP trying to misuse Income Tax, CBI, ED in Tamil Nadu, says CM Stalin

Money laundering case: SC grants two-month interim bail to Nawab Malik

India's subsidies may cost the govt Rs 50,000 cr more than its FY24 Budget

US 'bent backwards' in response to Canada allegations against India: Expert

NEET aspirant from WB found hanging in Kota, 25th suicide case this year

Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Will bring them out soon, say workers

Cooperating with US investigation as info legally tenable: India to Canada

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Supreme Court DMK Politics

First Published: Nov 28 2023 | 11:28 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAnimal MovieTelangana Assembly Polls 2023 LIVERajasthan Assembly Polls LIVEHimalayan 450 LaunchState Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayUttarakhand Tunnel Collapse

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon