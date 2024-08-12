Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

SC refuses entertaining plea against govt decision to cancel UGC-NET exam

"The Supreme Court stepping now will have a serious effect and there will be chaos all over," the CJI said while declining to entertain the plea filed by Praveen Dabas and others

SC, Supreme Court

The bench said the exam was held on June 18 and was cancelled a day after that (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 2:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a fresh plea filed by some examinees challenging the government's decision to cancel the UGC-NET examination following alleged question paper leak, saying that entertaining it at this stage will create "chaos".
A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said the government is conducting the exam afresh on August 21 and the students, who are around nine lakh, must have some kind of "certainty now".
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"The Supreme Court stepping now will have a serious effect and there will be chaos all over," the CJI said while declining to entertain the plea filed by Praveen Dabas and others.
The bench said the exam was held on June 18 and was cancelled a day after that.
"Entertaining the plea at the present stage would only add to uncertainty and add to utter chaos," the CJI said, adding the Central government must be "doubly cautious after the NEET-UG fiasco and thus it was cancelled. Let this process go on now".
Earlier, the top court had dismissed a PIL on the issue, saying it was filed by a lawyer and not by aggrieved candidates.

More From This Section

LIVE: Will hand over probe to CBI if police fail to solve RG Kar case by Sunday, says Bengal CM

Delhi HC provides interim relief to Puja Khedkar, no arrest till Aug 21

71% of Delhi NCR residents report financial losses due to waterlogging

ASI to restore Delhi's Mughal era Barapullah bridge: Key details to know

Delhi traffic advisory for August 13: Key roads closed for I-Day rehearsal

"Why are you (lawyer) coming? Let the students come here themselves," the CJI had told the lawyer, adding "while declining the above PIL, we express nothing on merits".
The bench had asked advocate Ujjawal Gaur, who has filed the PIL as a petitioner, to focus on some legal matters and leave such issues for aggrieved persons.
The earlier plea was also filed against the decision of the Union education ministry and the National Testing Agency to cancel the UGC-NET exam following inputs that its integrity may have been compromised.
The ministry on June 19 had ordered the cancellation of the UGC-NET exam and handed over the matter to the CBI for an investigation.

Also Read

SC directs DGP of Punjab for partial reopening of highway at Shambhu border

SC junks plea challenging order to consider NDTV's application under FEMA

SC defers hearing on Kejriwal's plea by 6 weeks to enable settlement

SC to consider listing Kejriwal's plea against CBI arrest in excise case

SC to hear bail plea of Senthil Balaji in money laundering case on Monday

Topics : Supreme Court CBI UGC NET National Testing Agency

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 2:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024Paris Olympics 2024 LIVEOla Electric IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon