Delhi traffic advisory for August 13: Key roads closed for I-Day rehearsal

Ahead of the upcoming Independence Day celebrations, the New Delhi Traffic Police have released a traffic advisory for Tuesday, August 13, 2024. The advisory outlines major road closures and diversions, particularly around the Red Fort area, due to the rehearsal for the Independence Day event.

Commuters are advised to plan their journeys carefully, as key roads will be inaccessible from 4.00 am to 10.00 am on that day.

Residents and commuters are advised to make necessary arrangements to avoid last-minute rush and inconvenience. All Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) are encouraged to stock up on essential commodities before 10.00 pm on August 12, 2024, to ensure smooth access to necessities during the road closures.

Traffic restrictions around Red Fort

To ensure the smooth conduct of the rehearsal, several key roads surrounding the Red Fort will be closed to general traffic during the specified hours. Only vehicles with special authorisation will be allowed access. The following roads will be off-limits to the public:

Netaji Subhash Marg from Delhi Gate to Chatta Rail.

Lothian Road from GPO Delhi to Chatta Rail.

S P Mukherjee Marg from H C Sen Marg to Yamuna Bazar Chowk.

Chandni Chowk Road from Fountain Chowk to Red Fort.

Nishad Raj Marg from Ring Road to Netaji Subhash Marg.

Esplanade Road and its Link Road to Netaji Subhash Marg.

Ring Road from Rajghat to ISBT.

Outer Ring Road from ISBT to IP Flyover (Salimgarh Bypass).

Roads to avoid in Delhi on August 13

Vehicles without parking labels for the rehearsal should avoid the following areas from 4.00 am to 10.00 am on August 13:

C-Hexagon India Gate

Copernicus Marg

Mandi House

Sikandra Road

W Point

A Point Tilak Marg

Mathura Road

BSZ Marg

Netaji Subhash Marg

J L Nehru Marg

Ring Road between Nizamuddin Khatta and ISBT Kashmiri Gate

Outer Ring Road from Nizamuddin Khatta to ISBT Kashmiri Gate via Salimgarh Bypass

Alternative routes for August 13

To facilitate smoother travel and reduce disruption, the Traffic Police have suggested alternative routes for those travelling north-south or east-west:

North-south access:

Aurobindo Marg - Safdarjung Road - Kamal Ataturk Marg - Kautilya Marg – S P Marg - 11 Murti - Mother Teresa Crescent - Park Street - Mandir Marg - Panchkuian Road - Rani Jhansi Road to reach North Delhi and vice-versa.

Connaught Place - Minto Road - Bhavbhuti Marg - Ajmeri Gate - Shradhanand Marg - Lahori Gate Chowk - Naya Bazar - Peeli Kothi – S P Mukherjee Marg up to ODRS to reach North Delhi and vice-versa.

Nizamuddin Bridge to cross Yamuna - Pushta Road – G T Road and cross Yudhister Setu to ISBT to reach North Delhi.

East-west access:

NH-24 (NH-9) - Nizamuddin Khatta - Barapula Road - under AIIMS Flyover - Ring Road.

DND - Barapulla Road as per the above OR via Ashram on Ring Road & proceed accordingly.

NH-24 (NH-9) - Nizamuddin Khatta - Ring Road - Bhairon Road - Mathura Road - Subrahmanyam Bharti Marg - Rajesh Pilot Marg - Prithviraj Road - Safdarjung Road - Kamal Ataturk Marg - Panchsheel Marg - SP Marg/Ridge Road accordingly and vice-versa.

Vikas Marg - IP Marg - DDU Marg - Minto Road then either via Connaught Place or Ajmeri Gate - DBG Road and proceed further.

Pusta Road (Shastri Park) - GT Road - Yudhister Setu - ISBT Kashmiri Gate and proceed via Ring Road or Rani Jhansi Road.

DND - NH24 (NH9) - Yudhister Setu Signature Bridge - Wazirabad Bridge will remain open to reach Ring Road.

Old Iron Bridge and Geeta Colony Bridge towards Shanti Van will be closed.

This advisory is crucial for ensuring public safety and facilitating the Independence Day rehearsal, so it is recommended that everyone takes note of the restrictions and plans their travel accordingly.