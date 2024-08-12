ASI to restore Delhi's Mughal era Barapullah bridge: Key details to know

The historic 400-year-old bridge, inspected by Saxena on August 4, was found to be heavily encroached. (Photo: Twitter:/@DelhLG)

Delhi LG VK Saxena on Sunday said that Delhi’s Mughal-era Barapullah bridge in Nizamuddin has been handed over to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), which will embark on a mission to restore the architectural heritage over the next three months.

The historic 400-year-old bridge, inspected by Saxena on August 4, was found to be heavily encroached, following which an anti-encroachment drive was taken up over the past week, the official said.

Historians say the 200-metre-long bridge was built during the reign of Mughal emperor Jahangir in 1628. On Sunday, Saxena said: “Delhi’s other heritage (structure) 400-year-old Barapullah bridge with 12 piers will soon regain its lost glory….”

At present, the desilting of the drain flowing under the bridge is being done after which the ASI will take up the restoration work, he said.

Key things to know about the Barapullah bridge restoration:

1) The existing bridge, found to be under heavy encroachment, was being used as a dump yard of debris and garbage from the nearby localities, officials said.

2) The bridge is named ‘Barapulla’ due to its 12 piers and 11 arches and was built by Minar Banu Agha under Emperor Jehangir’s tutelage.

3) According to historians, the road between the bridge and Humayun’s Tomb was a wide tree-lined path. It was used by the Mughals to enter the capital and visit the Nizamuddin dargah and the Humayun’s tomb via crossing the Yamuna river, on their way from Agra.

4) At present, a drain passes through the structure, surrounded by Nizamuddin Basti. The elevated Barapullah corridor and the under-construction Barapullah Phase-3 bridge have derived their names from this bridge.

5) While the ASI is tasked to restore the structure, they will do so while maintaining the originality of the structure and install proper lighting on the bridge.