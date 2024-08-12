Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

ASI to restore Delhi's Mughal era Barapullah bridge: Key details to know

Historians say the 200-metre-long Barapullah bridge was built during the reign of Mughal emperor Jahangir in 1628. At present, a drain passes through the structure

delhi barapulla bridge

The historic 400-year-old bridge, inspected by Saxena on August 4, was found to be heavily encroached. (Photo: Twitter:/@DelhLG)

Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 12:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi LG VK Saxena on Sunday said that Delhi’s Mughal-era Barapullah bridge in Nizamuddin has been handed over to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), which will embark on a mission to restore the architectural heritage over the next three months.

The historic 400-year-old bridge, inspected by Saxena on August 4, was found to be heavily encroached, following which an anti-encroachment drive was taken up over the past week, the official said.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Historians say the 200-metre-long bridge was built during the reign of Mughal emperor Jahangir in 1628. On Sunday, Saxena said: “Delhi’s other heritage (structure) 400-year-old Barapullah bridge with 12 piers will soon regain its lost glory….”

At present, the desilting of the drain flowing under the bridge is being done after which the ASI will take up the restoration work, he said.

More From This Section

LIVE: Delhi CM Kejriwal moves petition in Supreme Court against CBI arrest in liquor policy case

Heavy rains in north India leave over 28 dead, trigger floods & landslides

Indefinite strike in Delhi govt hospitals over doctor's murder in Kolkata

What caused the Bihar stampede that killed 7 in Jehanabad? Key details

Fadnavis to negotiate with allies for Maha polls: BJP Mumbai unit chief

Key things to know about the Barapullah bridge restoration:

1) The existing bridge, found to be under heavy encroachment, was being used as a dump yard of debris and garbage from the nearby localities, officials said.

2) The bridge is named ‘Barapulla’ due to its 12 piers and 11 arches and was built by Minar Banu Agha under Emperor Jehangir’s tutelage.

3) According to historians, the road between the bridge and Humayun’s Tomb was a wide tree-lined path. It was used by the Mughals to enter the capital and visit the Nizamuddin dargah and the Humayun’s tomb via crossing the Yamuna river, on their way from Agra. 

4) At present, a drain passes through the structure, surrounded by Nizamuddin Basti. The elevated Barapullah corridor and the under-construction Barapullah Phase-3 bridge have derived their names from this bridge.

5) While the ASI is tasked to restore the structure, they will do so while maintaining the originality of the structure and install proper lighting on the bridge.

Also Read

ABD in talks with Russian Standard, ThaiBev for India product distribution

Delhi traffic advisory for August 13: Key roads closed for I-Day rehearsal

Mile huwe hain: Farooq Abdullah on J-K infiltrations despite army presence

BSF apprehends 11 Bangladeshi infiltrator and smugglers, seizes Phensedyl

CreditAccess Grameen up for sale: Dutch owner seeks $2.7 billion valuation

Topics : BS Web Reports New Delhi Delhi Mughal empire Bridge Heritage

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 12:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024Paris Olympics 2024 LIVEOla Electric IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon