SC refuses urgent hearing of plea on flight cancellations by IndiGo

The top court said it was cognizant of the fact that lakhs of people are stranded at various airports

Supreme Court (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 11:53 AM IST

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to accord urgent hearing to a plea seeking judicial intervention into cancellation of hundreds of flights by IndiGo, saying the Centre has taken note of the situation and has taken steps to address it.

The top court said it was cognizant of the fact that lakhs of people are stranded at various airports.

"It is a serious matter. Lakhs of people are stranded at the airports. We know that the government of India has taken timely action and cognizance of the issue. We know people may have health issues and other important issues etc.," Chief Justice Surya Kant, who was heading a bench comprising Justice Joymalya Bagchi, said.

 

A lawyer mentioned the issue and said there have been a lot of flight cancellations by IndiGo over the last few days and passengers are suffering.

"The cancellations are not informed to the flyers," he said, adding that around 2,500 flights are delayed and customers are suffering at 95 airports across the country.

Over 250 IndiGo flights from Delhi and Bengaluru airports were cancelled on Monday as the disruptions of the airline's flight operations entered the seventh day, sources told PTI.

At the Delhi airport, 134 flights were cancelled -- 75 departures and 59 arrivals -- while at the Bengaluru airport, the carrier cancelled 117 services -- 65 arrivals and 62 departures.

IndiGo has been facing heat from both the government and the passengers for cancelling hundreds of flights since December 2, citing regulatory changes in the pilots' flight duty and regulations norms. The disruptions have left lakhs of passengers stranded at airports across the country.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Supreme Court IndiGo Airlines IndiGo

First Published: Dec 08 2025 | 11:53 AM IST

