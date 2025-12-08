Monday, December 08, 2025 | 10:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Goa nightclub fire: Govt widens crackdown, confirms identity of victims

Goa nightclub fire: Govt widens crackdown, confirms identity of victims

Of the 25 people who lost their lives in the blaze that erupted in the early hours of Sunday, four of them were tourists, and the others were staff members

Following the incident, the state government has intensified its crackdown on the controversial Romeo Lane club chain. (Photo: PTI)

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

The Goa government has stepped up action against the Romeo Lane nightclub chain after a fire at a nightclub claimed the lives of 25 people, reported news agency PTI. Besides the nightclub, two other properties of the hospitality company in Goa have been sealed, which include a beach shack and another club.
 
Of the 25 people who lost their lives in the blaze that erupted in the early hours of Sunday, four of them were tourists, and the others were staff members. According to PTI, an eyewitness claimed that the blaze could have erupted from a spark on their wooden roof after a pyro gun was shot. All victims have been identified.  
 
 
A state police team also left for Delhi on Sunday to search for the property promoters -- Saurabh Luthra and Gaurav Luthra -- against whom a First Information Report (FIR) has been registered.
 
Four people have been arrested in the case so far, including the club's chief general manager Rajiv Modak, general manager Vivek Singh, bar manager Rajiv Singhania, and gate manager Riyanshu Thakur.  ALSO READ | Timeline of deadly nightclub fires worldwide over the last 10 years

'People with burns recovering rapidly'

Goa Health Secretary Yatindra Maralkar said the five injured persons, who suffered about 12 per cent burns, are recovering rapidly. Of the six injured persons, only one has been discharged, while five continue to receive treatment.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had earlier announced an ex-gratia of ₹5 lakh each for the victims' kin and ₹50,000 each for the injured in the mishap. The Centre also announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh each for the families of those who died. The injured will receive ₹50,000 from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

Govt issues advisory for nightclubs

The Goa State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) has issued a safety advisory for all nightclubs, bars, restaurants, event spaces and similar places, asking them to follow all rules related to fire safety, electrical safety, emergency planning and building safety.
 
The SDMA has also said every establishment must carry out its own safety check within seven days. They must keep this report ready for officials from the district administration, fire department or SDMA teams who may come for inspection. If any place fails to follow these rules, it could face strict action, including closure or cancellation of its licence.
 
The advisory has come into immediate effect and is available on the SDMA website. The rules have been issued under the Disaster Management Act, 2005.
 
(With inputs from agencies)

First Published: Dec 08 2025 | 9:52 AM IST

