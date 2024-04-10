Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

SC's order on disclosure of moveable assets upholds voters' right to know

The Supreme Court stated that candidates contesting elections are not obliged to disclose every movable property owned by them in their affidavits unless the items are of substantial value

Supreme Court, SC, Top Court

Photo: Shutterstock

Raghav Aggarwal New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2024 | 8:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court's order on the disclosure of movable assets owned by candidates upholds the voters' right to know, and there should be no concerns regarding transparency in the electoral process, experts suggest.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court stated that candidates contesting elections are not obliged to disclose every movable property owned by them in their affidavits unless the items are of substantial value or indicative of a luxurious lifestyle.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

A bench comprising Justices Aniruddha Bose and Sanjay Kumar overturned the July 17, 2023, judgment of the Itanagar bench of the Gauhati High Court and validated the 2019 election of Karikho Kri, an independent member of the legislative assembly (MLA) from Tezu assembly constituency in Arunachal Pradesh.

In the 2019 Tezu assembly elections, Independent candidate Karikho Kri won with 7,538 votes, while Mohesh Chai of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured 7,383 votes, and Nuney Tayang of the Indian National Congress (INC) received 1,088 votes.

Tayang later challenged Kri's election in the High Court of Assam, Nagaland, Mizoram, and Arunachal Pradesh, arguing Kri's failure to declare three vehicles owned by his dependents and not furnishing "no dues certificates" for a government-allotted MLA cottage in Itanagar.

The High Court declared Kri's election invalid for non-compliance with the Representation of the People Act. The case then proceeded to the Supreme Court.

In the Supreme Court, Kri substantiated that the vehicles in question were either sold or gifted before his nomination, and there were no outstanding dues against any government accommodation in his name.

The Supreme Court clarified that the Returning Officer (RO) is not obligated to reject a nomination unless a substantial defect is identified. The Court noted that failing to disclose every asset would not constitute a substantial defect.

"It is not necessary that a candidate declare every item of movable property unless the same is of such value as to constitute a sizeable asset or reflect upon his lifestyle," the court observed.

Also Read

National Voters' Day: Election Commission marks 75 years of service today

National Voters' Day: Your dreams are my resolve, Modi's message to youth

Lok Sabha polls: Thackeray vs Thackeray likely as MNS chief meets Amit Shah

NDA seals Bihar deal: BJP to contest more seats than JDU in a first

Former diplomat Sandhu joins BJP, latest to take the political plunge

CBI informs court it has questioned BRS leader Kavitha in Delhi excise case

JNU India's highest-ranked university: QS World University Rankings

Setback for AAP as Delhi minister Raaj Kumar Anand quits govt, party

BBC splits operations in India, forms indigenous news company after surveys

Thomas Cook launches 'helicopter darshan' to Adi Kailash, Om Parvat


Mayank Grover, partner at Singhania & Partners LLP, remarked that the judgment balances transparency in electoral processes with the practicality of not needing to disclose every minor detail of a candidate's personal life.

Maj Gen Anil Verma (Retd), head of the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), concurred with the Court's logic, affirming that voters' rights remain upheld.

"There should be no concerns about transparency in the electoral process, as the Court has astutely differentiated between substantial and minor issues," added Gauri Subramanium, an advocate in the Supreme Court.

Legal experts emphasized the importance of assessing cases individually. "The Supreme Court has called for contextual assessments, meaning its application will vary from case to case," said Abhinay Sharma, managing partner at ASL Partners
A timeline:
  • In 2019, Karikho Kri won the Tezu assembly seat
  • Nunay Tayang, who was defeated, moved High Court of Assam, Nagaland, Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh, seeking a declaration Kri's election as "void"
  • Tayang argued Kri had not declared some of his moveable assets and violated the Representation of the People Act, 1951
  • In 2023, the High Court declared the election of Karikho Kri void
  • Kri moved Supreme Court
  • SC ruled that defects were "insubstantial" in character
  • SC said it is not necessary that a candidate declare every item of movable property unless it may impact the election result
  • Experts suggest that the judgement upholds the voters' right to know 

Topics : Supreme Court Lok Sabha Lok Sabha elections Election Commission

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 10 2024 | 8:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveEid Wishes 2024Tesla | RelianceArvind KejriwalOla Cabs Shuts DownIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon