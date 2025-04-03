Thursday, April 03, 2025 | 11:49 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / SC scraps appointment of 25,753 teachers, staff in West Bengal schools

SC scraps appointment of 25,753 teachers, staff in West Bengal schools

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar upheld a Calcutta High Court verdict dated April 22, 2024, annulling the appointments

Supreme Court, SC

The top court also ordered the state government to initiate a fresh selection process and complete it within three months (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2025 | 11:47 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Thursday invalidated the appointment of 25,753 teachers and other staff in state-run and state-aided schools in West Bengal, terming their selection process "vitiated and tainted".

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar upheld a Calcutta High Court verdict dated April 22, 2024, annulling the appointments.

Pronouncing the verdict, the CJI said the employees, whose appointments have been annulled, are not needed to return their salaries and other emoluments.

The top court also ordered the state government to initiate a fresh selection process and complete it within three months.

It, however, made relaxation for the disabled employees on humanitarian grounds, saying they would remain in the job.

 

The bench fixed the West Bengal government's plea challenging the high court direction for a CBI probe for hearing on April 4.

On February 10, the top court reserved its judgement on a batch of petitions in the matter.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi arrives in Thailand to attend 6th Bimstec summit

Supreme Court, SC

LIVE news: SC upholds cancellation of 25,753 Bengal school teachers' appointments

Waqf Amendment Bill will aid underprivileged Muslims, says AIMJ chief

Waqf Amendment Bill will aid underprivileged Muslims, says AIMJ chief

Sonia Gandhi, Sonia

Parliament LIVE news: Waqf Bill part of BJP's strategy to keep society polarised, says Sonia Gandhi

Parvesh Verma

Delhi minister Parvesh Verma vows action on inflated bills, promises relief

Topics : West Bengal Supreme Court Teachers govt schools

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 03 2025 | 11:47 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold and Silver Price TodayDonald Trump Reciprocal Tarrifs list by countriesTrump Reciprocal Tariffs Impact on IndiaLatest News LIVEWaqf Amendment Bill 2025 LIVEIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon