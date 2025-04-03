Thursday, April 03, 2025 | 09:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Mamata appeals for peace during Ram Navami, warns against rumours

Mamata appeals for peace during Ram Navami, warns against rumours

In an apparent reference to the BJP, Banerjee described it as a jumla outfit with a sole agenda to divide the country on the basis of religion

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2025 | 9:43 AM IST

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee appealed to all communities in the state to celebrate the upcoming Ram Navami festival peacefully without paying heed to rumours.

Ram Navami will be celebrated on April 6 (Sunday).

In an apparent reference to the BJP, Banerjee described it as a "jumla" outfit with a sole agenda to divide the country on the basis of religion.

"I will ask all communities to maintain peace during Ram Navami, not pay heed to rumours and remain alert," Banerjee told reporters at the state secretariat on Wednesday.

"I request you not to get involved in any riots... remember, it's their game plan. In West Bengal, we follow the teachings of Ramakrishna, Vivekananda, and not that of the Jumla party. Also, do not disturb other festivals," the CM said.

 

"Remember that religion belongs to an individual, but festivals are for everybody. Sikhs hold rallies with kirpans -- you can also take out rallies, but you must adhere to the police's restrictions and not create trouble," she added.

Banerjee said she would participate in a programme of the Jain community on April 9.

Referring to a rumour circulating that she had resigned from the CM's post, Banerjee said an FIR had been lodged in connection with the matter.

"They spread a rumour that I have resigned from the CM's post. They have been spreading such fake things using digital media. We have lodged an FIR," she said.

The Trinamool Congress supremo took a dig at the Left parties, accusing those of having an understanding with the BJP.

"I have respect for several Left leaders but not those who become friends of the BJP whenever the elections are near. I will tell them not to confuse saffronisation as their party agenda, or else you will vanish into thin air," she added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Apr 03 2025 | 9:43 AM IST

