Supreme Court upholds Calcutta HC's cancellation of 25,000 WB school jobs

The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the Calcutta High Court's decision to cancel the appointment of nearly 25,000 teachers and other staff in state-run and state-aided schools in West Bengal in connection with the school jobs-for-cash scam, reported Bar and Bench.
A bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar noted that "the appointments were vitiated by manipulation and fraud."
"We have gone through the facts. Regarding findings of this case, entire selection process is vitiated by manipulation and fraud and credibility and legitimacy is denuded. No reason to interfere. Tainted candidates must be terminated and appointments were resultant of cheating and thus fraud," the court said in its judgment.