SC sets November 30 deadline for expert panel report on Aravalli Hills

The Supreme Court on Monday gave the expert panel examining the definition and demarcation of the Aravalli Hills a final extension till November 30 to submit its report, rejecting its request for more time until February next year.

A Bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and comprising Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V Mohana made it clear that no further extension would be granted.

The High Powered Committee (HPC) had been required to submit its report by August 31. It sought another six months, citing the need to consult various stakeholders before finalising its recommendations.

CJI Kant observed that the proposed extension would take the proceedings close to the end of his tenure. He is due to retire on February 9, 2027.

“They should have clearly asked for a date after my retirement... It appears they are waiting for my retirement. We are not going to allow this,” the Chief Justice told Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the Centre.

The Court directed the committee to complete its work by November 30, saying it should put in whatever effort was necessary to meet the deadline. The HPC has also been asked to consult all stakeholders, including tribal communities in Rajasthan and Gujarat.

The Bench permitted the committee to submit interim reports on specific issues if that would help the Court deal with urgent aspects of the matter without waiting for the entire exercise to conclude. The matter will next come up on December 2.

The proceedings concern the Court's suo motu examination of the manner in which the Aravalli Hills and Range should be defined and protected, particularly in the context of mining.

The issue arose after a November 20, 2025, judgment in which a Bench headed by then CJI B R Gavai accepted an elevation-based criterion for identifying the Aravalli Hills for regulating mining. Under that formulation, hills in Aravalli districts having at least 100 metres of elevation from the local relief were treated as Aravalli Hills, while two or more such hills located within 500 metres of each other constituted the Aravalli Range.

The Court had accepted restrictions on mining in core and ecologically inviolate areas but stopped short of imposing a blanket prohibition, noting that a complete ban could encourage illegal mining.

The definition subsequently faced criticism and protests, with concerns that large portions of the Aravalli region could fall outside the protected area.

On December 29, 2025, the Supreme Court stayed the November judgment and kept the earlier committee's recommendations in abeyance. The Bench headed by CJI Kant said the controversy indicated that the directions required greater clarity and considered an independent expert assessment of the ecological consequences necessary.

A fresh expert committee was subsequently constituted. In May this year, the Court had directed the HPC, a five-member panel headed by Director General of the Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education Kanchan Devi, to submit its report by August 31.

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati told the Bench on Monday that the committee had already prepared an interim report but needed additional time to complete consultations.

The Bench, however, said the committee should submit its final report rather than rely only on an interim assessment.

Bhati submitted that the committee needed adequate time to hear affected stakeholders, pointing out that some parties had received only a very limited opportunity to present their views. She said a proper hearing was necessary for the committee to consider relevant material before making its recommendations.