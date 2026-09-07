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Home / India News / SC rejects Aravalli panel's request for 6-month extension on final report

SC rejects Aravalli panel's request for 6-month extension on final report

A bench of CJI Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana directed the panel to submit its report by November 30, and warned that in case of failure it will reconstitute the committee

SC, Supreme Court

Amid a row over the definition of Aravalli hills approved by it, the top court had taken suo motu cognisance of the issue in December last year (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2026 | 2:29 PM IST

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The Supreme Court on Monday refused to grant six months extension to the High-Powered Committee for submitting its final report on definition and protection of the Aravalli Hills.

A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana directed the panel to submit its report by November 30, and warned that in case of failure it will reconstitute the committee.

"Let the panel work day and night to submit a report on the Aravalli issue. If they are unable to do that in two months, we will reconstitute the whole panel," the CJI observed.

The apex court-appointed Aravalli High-Powered Committee (HPC) had asked the top court to extend the deadline for submission of its final report by six months, saying it needs more time for a "comprehensive and defensible" assessment of the Aravalli range.

 

Amid a row over the definition of Aravalli hills approved by it, the top court had taken suo motu cognisance of the issue in December last year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Supreme Court Aravalli Aravalli hills

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First Published: Sep 07 2026 | 2:29 PM IST