AYUSH sector moving towards $200 billion target: Prataprao Jadhav

Union AYUSHMinister Prataprao Jadhav (Photo: PTI)

TheAYUSHindustry is steadily moving towards the 200 billion dollar target aided by a strong network of research councils, statutory bodies and national institutes, Union AYUSHMinister Prataprao Jadhav said.

He made the remarks at a meeting of the Parliamentary Consultative Committee for the Ministry ofAYUS Hheld here on Tuesday.

Jadhav, who chaired the meeting, highlighted that for the first time since the Ministry ofAYUSHbecame an independent ministry in 2014, a dedicated Parliamentary Consultative Committee has been established, according to a statement.

He said this important step will help ensure focused discussions, better attention to Ayush-related matters, and stronger policy direction. It will further enhance the ministry's role in promoting a more holistic and globally recognised healthcare system, the statement said.

 

Highlighting the growth of Ayush, he said, Under the leadership of Prime Minister, AYUSH has grown rapidly with a strong network of research councils, statutory bodies and national institutes".

"Through Ayushman Arogya Mandirs and the NationalAYUSHMission, health services are reaching millions, while theAYUSHindustry is steadily moving towards the 200 billion dollar target.

Speaking on global outreach and innovation, Jadhav said, The International Day of Yoga 2025, held under the theme Yoga for One Earth, One Health,' marked a remarkable milestone with over 3 lakh participants joining in Visakhapatnam this year.

"This powerful display of unity and wellness reflects the growing global embrace of yoga. Alongside, initiatives such as Prakriti Parikshan and moringa-basedAYUSHdiets showcase our commitment to evidence-based research, preventive healthcare, and the promotion of healthy, sustainable lifestyles, he said.

During the meeting, MP Purshottam Rupala suggested that the Ministry ofAYUSHenhance public awareness through campaigns.

MP Laxmikant Bajpayee noted that Ayurveda played a crucial role during the COVID-19 pandemic and may have helped save many lives, the statement said.

He also recommended the establishment of newAYUSHWellness Centres to further expand access to traditional healthcare.

MP Dr Swami Sachidanand Hari Sakshi said the Committee members have expressed solidarity in the expansion and promotion of AYUSH, the statement said.

MP Krishna Prasad stated that a developed India (Viksit Bharat) can become a reality only if AYUSH continues to grow and expand.

He urged efforts to increase the availability ofAYUSHservices and to dispel myths and misconceptions surrounding AYUSH, the statement said.

Highlighting the Korba tribes of Chhattisgarh, MP Jyotsna Charandas Mahant proposed a systematic field engagement to document their traditional healing practices and integrate these insights into AYUSH.

