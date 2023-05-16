close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

SC to hear Gujarat judicial officers' plea whose promotions it stayed

The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear in July a plea of several Gujarat judicial officers whose promotions were stayed by it

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Supreme Court

Supreme Court

2 min read Last Updated : May 16 2023 | 12:34 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear in July a plea of several Gujarat judicial officers whose promotions were stayed by it.

A bench headed by Justice M R Shah, now retired, on May 12 had stayed the promotion of 68 Gujarat lower judicial officers, including Surat Chief Judicial Magistrate Harish Hasmukhbhai Varma who had convicted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a defamation case.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala took note of the submissions of senior advocate Meenakshi Arora, appearing for the judicial officers, that they have been reverted back to their original lower cadre by the Gujarat High Court in pursuance of the apex court's decision of May 12.

Several judicial officers are suffering humiliation due to the demotion and moreover, six states in the country follow the principle of seniority-cum-merit for promotion, said the senior lawyer.

We will list it after the summer vacation in July, the CJI said, adding they have been reverted back on account of a decision of a coordinate bench of the apex court.

The apex court had earlier said that the promotion of the judicial officers was in violation of the Gujarat State Judicial Service Rules 2005, amended in 2011, which states that promotions must be made on principle of merit-cum-seniority and on passing a suitability test.

Also Read

Centre notifies appointment of Chief Justices for four high courts

Fifa World Cup Day 10: England win 3-0, USA squeeze IRN to head to last 16

India vs Wales Hockey World Cup 2023: Advantage India for a last 8 berth

Two HC judges elevated to SC, total strength of apex court reaches 34

Rahul Gandhi convicted in Modi surname defamation case: What we know so far

Changes in recruitment system ended corruption, nepotism, says PM Modi

Air quality, visibility drop as strong winds raising dust sweep Delhi

Delhi school evacuated after bomb threat, nothing suspicious found yet

Abetment to suicide, intimidation case against Gujarat BJP MP, his father

Russia, India, China, among others target faith community members: US

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Supreme Court Indian Judiciary Gujarat High Court

First Published: May 16 2023 | 12:34 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Shapoorji Pallonji Group taps private credit market to raise $1.6 bn

Shapoorji Pallonji
2 min read

Debt ceiling showdown: Biden to meet as McCarthy pushes for faster deal

Joe Biden
6 min read

Pakistan likely to turn to China for a bailout as IMF deadlock continues

IMF, International Monetary Fund
2 min read

BSNL targets to increase market share by double in three years: BSNL CMD

BSNL
4 min read

Chat lock: Know about WhatsApp's privacy feature for private conversations

WhatsApp, WhatsApp updates
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Delhi Board of School Education declares first-ever result of class 10, 12

Atishi Marlena
2 min read

G20: 50 million people directly dependent on coal mining, says India

Results, Exam results
3 min read

Go First insolvency: NCLAT to pass order on lessors' petitions on May 22

Go First
1 min read

Skymet suggests delayed monsoon onset, all eyes on IMD forecast now

monsoon, rain, rainfall, climate
3 min read

Debt MFs attracts Rs 1.06 trn in FY23, liquid funds account 60% inflow

mutual funds, MFs
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon