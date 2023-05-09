close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

SC to hear on May 15 plea against HC stay order on 'The Kerala Story'

The Supreme Court will hear on May 15 a plea against the Kerala High Court order refusing to stay the release of the controversial multilingual film "The Kerala Story".

Press Trust of India New Delhi
The Kerala Story

Source: @adah_ki_adah/ Instagram

2 min read Last Updated : May 09 2023 | 11:32 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court will hear on May 15 a plea against the Kerala High Court order refusing to stay the release of the controversial multilingual film "The Kerala Story".

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal on Tuesday mentioned the matter for urgent listing before a bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha.

When the bench inquired whether the high court has passed an order in the matter, Sibal said it has refused to stay the release of film.

"We will keep it on Monday (May 15)," the bench said.

On May 5, the high court refused to stay the release of the movie and said the trailer does not contain anything offensive to any particular community as a whole.

The high court noted the producers' submission that they do not intend to retain an "offending teaser" which contained a statement that "32,000 women" from Kerala were converted and joined a terrorist organisation.

Also Read

Centre notifies appointment of Chief Justices for four high courts

Two HC judges elevated to SC, total strength of apex court reaches 34

As vacancies pile up in high courts, gloves are off in Centre-SC showdown

Centre notifies appointment of Justice Dipankar Datta as SC judge

Justice N Kotiswar Singh appointed acting chief justice of Gauhati HC

Process underway to bring mortal remains of Indian engineer killed in US

Injured mountaineer Maloo to be flown to Delhi as his infection grows

India and Israel to 're-accelerate' work to strengthen strategic relations

518 stranded people evacuated from violence-affected areas of Manipur

Assam CM Sarma to watch 'The Kerala Story' with cabinet colleagues

It said the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has examined the movie and found it suitable for public exhibition.

The high court also noted that the producers have published a disclaimer along with the movie which specifically says it is fictionalised and a dramatised version of events and that the film doesn't claim accuracy or factuality of historic events.

"The Kerala Story" starring Adah Sharma was released in cinemas on Friday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Supreme Court Kerala High Court

First Published: May 09 2023 | 12:02 PM IST

Latest News

View More

PremiumWeb Exclusive

Indian Hotel, Kamat Hotels: Hoteliers hit new 52-week high, do you own any?

hotel booking online, oyo, makemytrip, goibibo
3 min read

Allahabad HC bans media interaction with Mukhtar Ansari, tightens security

Mukhtar Ansari
1 min read

Mother's Day 2023: History, Importance, Celebration, Wishes, details here

Mother’s Day 2023
3 min read
Volume Icon

TMS Ep428: ONDC, passkeys, markets, Maharatna & Navratna Cos

TMS
2 min read

AP EAMCET hall ticket 2023 will release today, here's all you need to know

Students, college, education, universities, admissions
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

New lithium reserves in Rajasthan can help India reduce dependency on China

Lithium reserves
5 min read

Oil Ministry panel proposes ban on 4-wheeler diesel vehicles by 2027

traffic, cars, coronavirus, automobile, traffic, roads, transport, vehicles, PE, passenger, people, pollution
2 min read

DGCA orders Go First to stop selling air tickets with immediate effect

Go First
2 min read

DGCA issues notice to Go First, asks airline to stop selling tickets

Go First
3 min read

Cyclone Mocha: Low pressure likely to form today, IMD issues warning

Cyclone Mocha
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon