Delhi police action against wrestlers: NCP slams govt, takes jibe at Irani

Nationalist Congress Party leader Supriya Sule condemned police action against protesting wrestlers in New Delhi on Sunday.

Delhi Police detained ace wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia for violation of law and order after they breached the security cordon while trying to move towards the new Parliament building for a planned women's 'Mahapanchayat'.

The champion wrestlers had resumed their agitation against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on April 23, demanding his arrest for alleged sexual harassment of several women grapplers, including a minor.

"Did the Union Home Ministry grant permission to manhandle them? The Central government must provide unequivocal answers," tweeted Sule, who said she was deeply dismayed by the deplorable treatment of Olympic medallists and sportswomen.

"It is truly unfortunate that sportspersons who have brought honour to our nation through sports are compelled to wage such battles for justice. Winners who were felicitated by all and sundry post their victories are suddenly villains who are asking for justice," Sule said.

Meanwhile, NCP national spokesperson Clyde Crasto slammed Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani over the issue.

"Ms Smriti Irani, these are our women wrestlers and see how they are being manhandled. You are India's woman and child development minister, is it not your duty to protect them and solve their problems. Why do we hear and see you speak only on issues concerning Rahul Gandhi," Crasto questioned.