Schools to remain closed in rain-affected areas in Hyderabad: Minister

Telangana Minister of Information and Public Relations Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy said that all the private and government schools in the heavy rain affected areas in Hyderabad will remain closed. In a press conference on Sunday, Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy said that the District Collector will make the announcement to ensure the safety of the children. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "The District Collectors will declare schools to be closed at the places where there is heavy rains. Mostly, all schools including private schools in Hyderabad and its surroundings are closed. The government's idea is that children should not go outside in the heavy rains." Reddy said.

Earlier, the district collector of Hyderabad announced the closure of all primary and secondary schools in Hyderabad for Monday.

"Due to the forecast of heavy rains in Hyderabad District, all primary and secondary schools, under all managements (government, aided, and Private), are hereby declared a holiday on Monday, 02-09-2024, as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of the children," the District Collector said in a post on X.

Earlier on Sunday, Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy visited Khamman to review the rescue and relief work in flood-affected areas.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Telangana CM Revanth Reddy and enquired about the situation in both states in the wake of heavy rains and floods.

During his talks on Sunday, the PM assured all possible assistance from the Centre to overcome the challenge.

PM Modi spoke to Telangana CM Reddy on the phone and enquired about the flood situation in the heavy rain-hit areas and the damages caused by the floods, a release from the Telangana CMO said.

The Chief Minister brought to the attention of the PM the losses incurred due to heavy rains in the state and also briefed the Prime Minister about the immediate relief measures taken by the state government without causing any inconvenience or loss of life, as per the release.

Further, the CM explained to the Prime Minister that the Khammam district bore the brunt of heavy rains and suffered huge rain-related damages.