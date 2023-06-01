close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Scindia has got aviation ministry that has no plane, no airport: Digvijaya

Singh also said he would oppose any possible move by Scindia to return to the Congress ahead of the MP Assembly polls to be held at the end of the year

Press Trust of India Guna
Digvijaya Singh

Digvijaya Singh

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2023 | 10:18 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh on Thursday mocked his former colleague and Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia by saying the latter has been given the aviation ministry, which neither has a plane nor an airport.

Singh also said he would oppose any possible move by Scindia to return to the Congress ahead of the MP Assembly polls to be held at the end of the year.

Just a week before he quit the Congress (in early 2020), Scindia had praised the party while distributing loan waiver certificates to farmers in Karera in Shivpurit when the Kamal Nath government was in place, Singh said.

"Then why did he leave the Congress? What did he get? A ministry without an airport and plane. Khud unhonne apne pair pe kulhari mara hai. Now if he tries to rejoin the Congress, I am going to oppose the move," Singh told reporters in Ashok Nagar district.

Singh said Scindia may have been upset that he was not made Madhya Pradesh chief minister after the Congress won the 2018 Assembly polls.

"A chief minister is elected democratically. He had only 17 MLAs out of 114 Congress legislators then. Later five MLAs got connected to him. This shows that Kamal Nath had a clear majority (among MLAs) and could not be sidelined," Singh said.

Also Read

MoCA to reduce peak hour flights to manage congestion at Delhi airport

Scindia inaugurates Air India's direct flight between Mumbai-San Francisco

Jyotiraditya Scindia flags off direct flights between Pune and Singapore

Meghalaya CM meets Scindia, submits proposals to set up heliports, airport

BJP calls Digvijaya 'blot' on India, dub him 'pro-Pak' amid war of words

Gehlot-Pilot tussle: Party is supreme, will fight polls unitedly, says Cong

BJP mocks Raj govt's free 100 units power consumption announcement

Punjab CM declines Z plus security, says has confidence in state police

Stalin finds fault with Twitter for blocking NTK leaders' accounts

GDP figure exposes lies of Rahul's 'market of hate' against India: BJP

"Kamal Nath as CM fulfilled the promises of Scindia. The entire land for Scindia school was donate for Re 1 (by the Nath government). This the Bharatiya Janata Party government could not do," he said.

Scindia, who lost the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Guna on a Congress ticket, should have waited instead of crossing over to the BJP, which made him a Rajya Sabha member and Civil Aviation minister, Singh said.

"We (Congress) used to call him 'maharaj' out of respect. In the BJP, he is just 'bhai saab'. The respect he got from the Congress leadership he will never get in the BJP," Singh claimed.

The Kamal Nath government fell in March 2020 after MLAs loyal to Scindia left and joined the BJP, paving the way for the return of Shivraj Singh Chouhan as CM of the state.

Topics : Jyotiraditya Scindia Aviation ministry

First Published: Jun 01 2023 | 10:18 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Gehlot-Pilot tussle: Party is supreme, will fight polls unitedly, says Cong

Image
3 min read

BJP mocks Raj govt's free 100 units power consumption announcement

BJP
2 min read

Punjab CM declines Z plus security, says has confidence in state police

Chandigarh: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann speaks during a function to provide financial assistance to the kin of the farmers, who died during the protest over farm reform laws, in Chandigarh, Sunday, May 22, 2022. (PTI
1 min read

Stalin finds fault with Twitter for blocking NTK leaders' accounts

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin during the inauguration of D.A.V. School, at Pallikaranai, in Chennai, Friday, May 27, 2022. (PTI Photo
1 min read

GDP figure exposes lies of Rahul's 'market of hate' against India: BJP

Rahul Gandhi
3 min read

Most Popular

Report on India's transformation under Modi indictment of lost decade: MoS

Rajeev Chandrasekhar
3 min read

Disqualification from Lok Sabha has given me huge opportunity: Rahul Gandhi

Bharat Jodo Yatra
3 min read

Not seeking any int'l support, our fight is ours: Rahul Gandhi at Stanford

Rahul Gandhi
2 min read

GDP figure exposes lies of Rahul's 'market of hate' against India: BJP

Rahul Gandhi
3 min read

Eyeing LS polls, Congress appoints Sunil Kanogolu as advisor to K'taka CM

Siddaramaiah
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon