close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

GDP figure exposes lies of Rahul's 'market of hate' against India: BJP

"Every prediction of the sponsored expert has proved wrong," he claimed, dubbing Gandhi as an extraordinary expert who has an opinion on every issue

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2023 | 2:14 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The BJP on Wednesday accused Rahul Gandhi of "spreading a market of pessimism, hate and distrust" against India's development journey as it cited the robust 7.2 per cent annual economic growth of the country to target the Congress leader.

Addressing a press conference, BJP leader and former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said Gandhi's claim of spreading the message of love amid alleged hatred is merely an excuse for him as his priority is to spread hate against India's development under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

"The GDP figure has exposed the lies of your market of hate," he said, attacking the former Congress president.

Prasad cited an interaction between Gandhi and former RBI governor, an apparent reference to Raghuram Rajan, to note that the opposition leader had claimed that India's exports were slowing down and the country would be lucky to have five per cent growth.

"Every prediction of the sponsored expert has proved wrong," he claimed, dubbing Gandhi as an extraordinary expert who has an opinion on every issue.

India has achieved a record export of USD 770 billion while its inflation at 4.7 per cent is the lowest among large economies, Prasad said

"He is touring abroad claiming that he has come with a message of love... He is in fact spreading a market of hate, distrust and pessimism against India's development journey," the BJP leader said, accusing him of indulging in "open public display of lack of faith in Indian's development story".

Also Read

BJP can be defeated if Opposition is 'aligned properly': Rahul Gandhi

Andaman & Nicobar Cong protest Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha disqualification

Rahul defamation case: J'khand HC asks both sides to submit synopsis today

Rahul responds to wearing T-shirt as Delhi shivers; BJP jibes 'Shehzada'

J P Nadda says Rahul Gandhi speaking language of China and Pakistan

Sharing dais with Kerala CM Vijayan in US to cost $50,000: Reports

Quarrel in Bihar's Darbhanga BJP: One MLA files FIR against other's son

BJP trying to misuse Income Tax, CBI, ED in Tamil Nadu, says CM Stalin

Report on India's transformation under Modi indictment of lost decade: MoS

Not seeking any int'l support, our fight is ours: Rahul Gandhi at Stanford

Gandhi has made it his goal to defame India's talent and progress, the former law minister added.

He also cited the recent Morgan Stanley report, which has spoken favourably of the Indian economy's changes in the last 10 years, to hit out at Gandhi.

The Congress leader is unable to accept the truth of Modi being India's prime minister and his overall popularity, he said.

India's economy grew by 6.1 per cent in the January-March quarter of 2022-23, pushing the annual growth rate to 7.2 per cent on account of better performance by agriculture, manufacturing, mining and construction sectors, official data showed on Wednesday.

Gandhi had on Wednesday targeted Modi, saying there are people in India who think they know more than God and "Prime Minister Narendra Modi is one such specimen".

Speaking at the 'Mohabbat Ki Dukaan' event organised by Indian Overseas Congress USA in Santa Clara in California on Tuesday, Gandhi said these people are "absolutely convinced" that they know everything and can explain history to historians, science to scientists and warfare to the army.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Rahul Gandhi BJP India GDP

First Published: Jun 01 2023 | 2:14 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Sharing dais with Kerala CM Vijayan in US to cost $50,000: Reports

Pinarayi Vijayan
3 min read

Quarrel in Bihar's Darbhanga BJP: One MLA files FIR against other's son

BJP
2 min read

BJP trying to misuse Income Tax, CBI, ED in Tamil Nadu, says CM Stalin

Chief Minister M K Stalin speaks during the first Assembly session of the year
3 min read

Report on India's transformation under Modi indictment of lost decade: MoS

Rajeev Chandrasekhar
3 min read

Not seeking any int'l support, our fight is ours: Rahul Gandhi at Stanford

Rahul Gandhi
2 min read

Most Popular

Congress guarantees a hoax, will bankrupt state: PM Modi at Ajmer rally

PM Modi in Gujarat
3 min read

New Parliament is distraction, BJP can't discuss real issues: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi
3 min read

In the US, Rahul Gandhi mocks 'specimen Modi'; BJP slams his comment

Rahul Gandhi
3 min read

9 years of BJP at Centre dedicated to welfare of poor: PM Modi in Ajmer

PM Modi in Ajmer
2 min read

'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' now 'Beti BJP ke netaon se bachao': Cong to govt

Congress
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon