Scindia inaugurates Air India's direct flight between Mumbai-San Francisco

-
ALSO READ
Scindia to execute power show during Amit Shah's Gwalior visit on Oct 16
Aviation Minister flags off Akasa maiden flight on Mumbai-Ahmedabad route
India to see 400 mn air travellers in 7-10 years, says Jyotiraditya Scindia
Jyotiraditya Scindia urges states and UTs to reduce tax on jet fuel
PM Modi extends birthday greetings to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla
-
Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday inaugurated Air India's direct flight between Mumbai and San Francisco.
The flight will be operated thrice a week.
After the Tata group took over the loss-making Air India in January this year, the airline has been working on expanding its services and fleet.
After inaugurating the flight, Scindia said the country's civil aviation sector is on the cusp of transformation and boom.
"We need to push further, stronger, faster...," the minister said.
Last month, Air India Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Campbell Wilson said the airline will increase its market share to 30 per cent in both domestic and international routes.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, December 15 2022. 14:38 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU