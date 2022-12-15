JUST IN
Scindia inaugurates Air India's direct flight between Mumbai-San Francisco

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday inaugurated Air India's direct flight between Mumbai and San Francisco

Jyotiraditya Scindia | Air India | Indian airlines

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia
Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday inaugurated Air India's direct flight between Mumbai and San Francisco.

The flight will be operated thrice a week.

After the Tata group took over the loss-making Air India in January this year, the airline has been working on expanding its services and fleet.

After inaugurating the flight, Scindia said the country's civil aviation sector is on the cusp of transformation and boom.

"We need to push further, stronger, faster...," the minister said.

Last month, Air India Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Campbell Wilson said the airline will increase its market share to 30 per cent in both domestic and international routes.

First Published: Thu, December 15 2022. 14:38 IST

