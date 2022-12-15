Scindia inaugurates Air India's direct flight between Mumbai-San Francisco

Civil Aviation Minister on Thursday inaugurated Air India's direct flight between and .

The flight will be operated thrice a week.

After the Tata group took over the loss-making in January this year, the airline has been working on expanding its services and fleet.

After inaugurating the flight, Scindia said the country's civil aviation sector is on the cusp of transformation and boom.

"We need to push further, stronger, faster...," the minister said.

Last month, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Campbell Wilson said the airline will increase its market share to 30 per cent in both domestic and international routes.

