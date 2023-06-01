BJP mocks Raj govt's free 100 units power consumption announcement

Ridiculing the Rajasthan government's decision to provide 100 units electricity free per month to every household, the opposition BJP on Thursday claimed Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot keeps on making such announcements without fulfilling them.

Earlier, only households consuming up to 100 units got electricity free.

Gehlot had on Wednesday announced waiving charges for the first 100 units of electricity for households irrespective of total consumption per month.

BJP MLA and party spokesperson Ramlal Sharma said all three DISCOMs in the state are under heavy debt and the Congress government's latest offer will only add to their woes.

Will the chief minister clarify from where the government will repay the debt of the DISCOMs which is more than one lakh crore rupees? he asked.

If not today, tomorrow this debt is going to put a burden on the people of the state. Therefore, instead of making such announcements, it will be better if the chief minister seriously thinks about how to take the state forward, Sharma added.

Countering the charges, state Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra said the move is aimed at providing relief to people from inflation.

The announcement will certainly provide relief to people who are reeling under high inflation due to the policies of the central government. The Rajasthan government, on the other hand, is working on giving relief to people and carry out development work," he said.