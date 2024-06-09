Business Standard
Security forces to take steps to ensure stability along LoC: Army official

We are moving from resident terrorism to foreign terrorism. Resident terrorism means when local boys join the ranks. Their number has come down, said senior Army officer

The situation on the borders is stable, said senior Army officer. (File Photo)

Press Trust of India Srinagar
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The situation along the Line of Control is stable and security agencies will take all necessary steps to maintain it, a senior Army officer said on Sunday.
General Officer Commanding (GoC) of Army 15 Corps Lt General Rajiv Ghai was talking to reporters at the Bipin Rawat Stadium in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district after a function to felicitate Kargil War veterans on the 25th anniversary of Vijay Diwas.
"The situation on the borders is stable. Whatever is needed to keep the situation stable will be done by the security agencies," Lt General Ghai said.
Asked about Director General of Police (DGP) RR Swain's statement that 70 to 80 foreign terrorists were active in the Union Territory, he said the police chief's remark was factual.
"As far as the numbers are concerned, the DGP has stated a fact. How the security agencies are proceeding against them, you know very well how the operations are conducted," Lt General Ghai added.
DGP Swain on Saturday told reporters in Pulwama that while the number of local terrorists was dropping, there were 70 to 80 foreign terrorists operating in the Union Territory.
"We are moving from resident terrorism to foreign terrorism. Resident terrorism means when local boys join the ranks. Their number has come down There are 70 to 80 foreign terrorists who have come in. They have been trying to come here regularly and, when they do come, they bring along guns and IEDs," Swain had said.

Topics : Jammu and Kashmir Indian Army Terrorsim Pulwama Police border security Baramulla Kargil war

First Published: Jun 09 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

