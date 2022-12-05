JUST IN
Business Standard

L&T bags new large order in proposed Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project

Larsen and Toubro (L&T) says it has bagged another 'large' order in the proposed Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project from National High-Speed Rail Corporation

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

As cities swell, the world looks at driverless trains to increase frequency

Larsen and Toubro (L&T) on Monday said it has bagged another "large" order in the proposed Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project from the National High-Speed Rail Corporation.

The project involves commissioning of a depot spread over around 82 hectares in Gujarat, L&T said in a filing to exchanges.

Though the engineering and construction giant did not reveal the worth of the order, as per the project classification of the company, a large project falls in the range of Rs 2,500 crore to Rs 5,000 crore.

"The buildings and factories business of L&T Construction has secured an order from the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) to construct the Sabarmati Depot (MAHSR D-2) in Gujarat for the (MAHSR project through a consortium led by Sojitz Corporation, Japan," it said.

The scope of the project involves design, supply, construction and testing, and commissioning of the depot spread over approximately 82 hectares including various specialised equipment required to inspect and maintain the rolling stock based on the proven Shinkansen technology and upon completion, will be the biggest depot in India for this purpose.

L&T is already executing civil viaduct and station packages (C4, C5 & C6), special steel bridges packages P4(X) and P4 (Y), and ballastless track works for the bullet train project.

L&T is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services. It has operations in over 50 countries.

Shares of L&T were trading marginally up by 0.06 per cent at Rs 2,085.65 on BSE in preclose session.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, December 05 2022. 23:19 IST

`
