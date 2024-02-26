Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Several Indians discharged from Russian army following govt's demand: MEA

"We have seen some inaccurate reports in the media regarding Indians with the Russian army seeking help for discharge," the MEA said in a statement

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Anurag Srivastava

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Anurag Srivastava

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 26 2024 | 9:21 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Several Indians who worked as support staff to the Russian army were discharged following India's demand, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Monday.
It said India remains committed, as a matter of "top priority", to actively pursuing with the Russian authorities all the relevant cases of Indian nationals for an early discharge from the Russian army.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
According to media reports, several Indians have been working as security helpers in the Russian military and they were forced to even fight with Russian soldiers in certain areas along Russia's border with Ukraine.
"We have seen some inaccurate reports in the media regarding Indians with the Russian army seeking help for discharge," the MEA said in a statement.
"Each and every such case brought to the attention of the Indian embassy in Moscow has been strongly taken up with the Russian authorities and those brought to the attention of the Ministry have been taken up with the Russian embassy in New Delhi," it said.
The MEA added, "Several Indians have already been discharged as a result."

Last week, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said New Delhi was in touch with Moscow for early discharge of Indians working as support staff to the Russian army and urged its nationals to stay away from the conflict zone in Ukraine.
"We urge all Indian nationals to exercise due caution and stay away from this conflict," he had said.
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Asaduddin Owaisi had earlier urged the MEA to rescue the Indians.

Also Read

EAM Jaishankar to visit UK from November 11-15, set to meet counterpart

MEA sets up 24-hour control room, helpline amid Israel-Palestine conflicts

Randhir Jaiswal takes over as Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson

EAM meets Italian Prez; discusses ways to advance strategic partnership

UNGA President Dennis Francis arrives in New Delhi to advance India-UN ties

Female workforce grows in automotive manufacturing as tech adoption surges

LIVE: High Court verdict today on Hindus' right to pray in Gyanvapi cellar

HC to deliver verdict on plea against prayers at Gyanvapi mosque on Monday

DRDO hands over 23 licensing agreements for transfer of technologies

Turning dream into reality: Bullet train moves from vanity to vision

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : MEA Ministry of External Affairs Russia Ukraine Conflict Russia

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 26 2024 | 9:21 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveIND vs ENG 4th Test Day 1 LIVE SCOREShaitaan TrailerVodafone Idea Share PriceGold PriceHiranandani GroupBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon