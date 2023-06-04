Shah appeals to lift NH-2 blockade in Manipur for supply of essential goods

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday appealed to the people of Manipur to lift the blockades from National Highway-2 so that basic and essential goods such as food, medicines and fuel can reach the state.

Posting a tweet on his official handle, Shah also asked members of the civil society to take the initiative in this context.

"My sincerest appeal to the people of Manipur is to lift the blockades at the Imphal-Dimapur, NH-2 Highway, so that food, medicines, petrol/diesel, and other necessary items can reach the people," he said.

"I also request that civil society organisations do the needful in bringing consensus," he added.

Shah further said in his tweet, "Together only we can restore normalcy in this beautiful state."



Ethnic violence broke out in Manipur after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts on May 3 to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

