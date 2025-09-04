Thursday, September 04, 2025 | 10:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / GST revamp: Which goods and services will now fall under 40% 'sin' tax

GST revamp: Which goods and services will now fall under 40% 'sin' tax

Tobacco and related products will continue under the existing cess regime until the Centre clears Covid-era compensation loans to states

cigarette, ITC

Sin goods are typically high-end or unhealthy products taxed heavily to generate revenue and curb consumption (File image)

Boris Pradhan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 10:09 AM IST

Listen to This Article

 The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council on Wednesday fixed a special 40 per cent levy on so-called ‘sin goods’ such as pan masala, tobacco, aerated drinks and luxury vehicles, while moving the rest of the system to a simplified two-rate structure.
 
Under the new system, the GST will do away with multiple slabs of 5 per cent, 12 per cent, 18 per cent and 28 per cent, moving instead to a two-slab framework — a merit rate of 5 per cent and a standard rate of 18 per cent.
 
Special rate of 40% on pan masala, tobacco and beverages 
 
Sin goods are typically high-end or unhealthy products taxed heavily to generate revenue and curb consumption. A special 40 per cent levy has been fixed for sin goods such as:
 
-Motorcycles above 350cc

Also Read

drugs, pharma

From cancer drugs to glucometers, patients to save more after GST cuts

auto sector, passenger vehicles

Auto stocks rally on GST 2.0; Emkay sees M&M, Maruti as top beneficiaries

The insurance sector is at a critical juncture. Despite impressive growth in premium income – from Rs 1 trillion in FY05 to more than Rs 6.7 trillion in FY24 – the sector has yet to fully realise its potential in terms of broader penetration and impr

GST relief aids insurers; HDFC Life, Star Health among winners, says JM Fin

Congress, Congress flag

Cong terms GST overhaul 'GST 1.5'; says wait for 'true GST 2.0' continues

FMCG

HUL, Nestle: FMCG stocks rise up to 7% on GST reforms; analysts weigh

 
-Cars with engine capacity above 1200cc or length over 4000 mm
 
-Private jets, aircraft
 
-Aerated water
 
-Other non-alcoholic beverages
 
-Fruit-based carbonated drinks and fruit juice drinks
 
-Caffeinated beverages
 
-Pan masala
 
-Tobacco related products such as cigars, cheroots, cigarillos, cigarettes
 
-Other manufactured tobacco products (including homogenised/reconstituted, extracts, essences)
 
-Tobacco/nicotine products for inhalation without combustion
 
-Unmanufactured tobacco 
Besides this, admission to casinos, race clubs and sporting events like the Indian Premier League, yachts, as well as betting, gambling, horse racing, lottery and online money gaming will attract the 40% sin tax. The use of rental or leasing services will also be charged under the special rate.
 
Cess on tobacco products to continue
 
The changes in GST rates of all goods except pan masala, gutkha, cigarettes, chewing tobacco products, unmanufactured tobacco, and bidi will be applicable from September 22, the first day of Navratri. According to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, these items will remain under the current structure with an additional cess until the government repays the borrowing undertaken during the Covid-19 pandemic to compensate states for revenue shortfall.
 
While the minister did not mention an exact timeline, she indicated the repayment would be completed “well within this calendar year”. The GST Council has authorised her to stop cess collection once the loan is repaid.
 
States raise revenue concerns
 
Several states, particularly those governed by opposition parties, warned that the abolition of the 12 per cent and 28 per cent slabs could substantially reduce their revenues. They urged that any rationalisation must be accompanied by a clear mechanism to compensate states.

More From This Section

Delhi Rains, Rain

Delhi-NCR braces for more rain as IMD warns of heavy showers across India

MK Stalin, Stalin

'Strategic wins': Tamil Nadu CM Stalin signs six MoUs during London visit

BR Gavai, Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai, Bhushan Ramkrishna, Ramkrishna Gavai, CJI

Human dignity is the soul of the Constitution, says CJI BR Gavai

Floods

Punjab govt releases fund of ₹71 crore for 12 flood-hit districts

Modi in Semicon

PM Modi pitches India as next global destination for semiconductors

Topics : GST Revamp GST GST2.0 BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 10:09 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayImmigration Act 2025 Motilal Oswal Stock PickGST RatesSchool Holiday TodayBihar Bandh TodayUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon