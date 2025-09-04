Thursday, September 04, 2025 | 10:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / At least 1 killed, 17 injured in blast at explosives company in Nagpur

At least 1 killed, 17 injured in blast at explosives company in Nagpur

All the injured have been rushed to various private hospitals in Nagpur, with four reported to be in critical condition

Explosion

The blast took place at the CB-1 plant of the company. Photo: Shutterstock

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 10:12 AM IST

Listen to This Article

One worker lost his life while 17 others were injured after a massive explosion occurred at the Solar Explosives Company near Bazargaon in Maharashtra's Nagpur in the early hours on Thursday, said officials.

All the injured have been rushed to various private hospitals in Nagpur, with four reported to be in critical condition.

The blast took place at the CB-1 plant of the company. Witnesses said that smoke was noticed before the explosion, which alerted senior workers who immediately asked everyone to evacuate. Most workers managed to escape in time, but Mayur Ganvir, who was inside the plant, could not make it out. Moments later, a powerful explosion ripped through the unit.

 

The intensity of the blast was such that parts of the building were blown several meters away. Flying debris struck several workers, causing multiple injuries. Police, fire brigade teams, and senior district officials rushed to the spot soon after the incident.

Authorities initially waited to ensure there would be no secondary explosion before starting rescue operations. Later, a cooling operation was carried out, and those trapped under the rubble were rescued. The injured were given first aid before being shifted to hospitals in the city.

Also Read

Siemens

Siemens bags 2 orders worth ₹773 cr to provide tech for Nagpur Metro Rail

Bombay High Court

Saying 'I Love You' not sexual intent, rules Bombay HC in Pocso case

Manali zipline accident

Nagpur girl, 12, falls off zipline in Manali after harness rope snaps

Amit Shah, Amit

Health infrastructure got massive boost under PM Modi's leadership: Shah

The Vadhavan port, which the Cabinet cleared this week, will be India's first to begin life as a mega port. What does that mean for the country's share of sea-based trade?

NEERI to study environmental impact of Rs 76,200 cr Vadhavan Port projectpremium

Speaking to ANI, Dr. Nripal Dhande, ICU in-charge at Dhande Hospital, said, "We got information around 1.30 am about a blast in a factory. At first, four patients were brought here, of whom two were in critical condition with head injuries. They were taken into the ICU immediately, and they are on a ventilator. The maximum patients were released after primary medical aid. Seven patients are being treated in the hospital as of now."

An injured worker said, "The incident took place around 12-12.30 am. When we saw smoke coming from the reactor, we all came out. After continuous smoke for around 20-25 minutes, there was a blast. Due to the blast, around 40-50 people got injured by stones..."

Since morning, a large crowd of onlookers has gathered outside the factory premises. Workers of the morning shift have not been allowed to enter the company, and security has been tightened at the site.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

cigarette, ITC

GST revamp: Which goods and services will now fall under 40% 'sin' tax

Delhi Rains, Rain

Delhi-NCR braces for more rain as IMD warns of heavy showers across India

MK Stalin, Stalin

'Strategic wins': Tamil Nadu CM Stalin signs six MoUs during London visit

BR Gavai, Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai, Bhushan Ramkrishna, Ramkrishna Gavai, CJI

Human dignity is the soul of the Constitution, says CJI BR Gavai

Floods

Punjab govt releases fund of ₹71 crore for 12 flood-hit districts

Topics : Nagpur blast explosion

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 10:12 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayImmigration Act 2025 Motilal Oswal Stock PickGST RatesSchool Holiday TodayBihar Bandh TodayUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon