close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Shraddha case: Aftab charged with murder, disappearance of evidence

Shraddha Walkar was allegedly murdered by Aftab in the Mehrauli area on May 18, 2022. Her body parts were thrown into the jungle of the Chhatarpur Pahadi area

ANI General News
Aftab Poonawala

Aftab Poonawala (Photo: ANI)

3 min read Last Updated : May 09 2023 | 11:45 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Delhi's Saket court on Tuesday framed murder charges against Aftab Amin Poonawala for killing Shraddha Walkar and causing the disappearance of evidence.

Meanwhile, the accused has denied the charges and claimed a trial in the matter.

Shraddha Walkar was allegedly murdered by Aftab in the Mehrauli area on May 18, 2022. Her body parts were thrown into the jungle of the Chhatarpur Pahadi area in the national capital and was arrested in November 2022.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Manisha Khurana Kakkar framed the charges under Sections 302 and 201 IPC for murder and disappearance of evidence.

The court said that there is sufficient material and prima facie a case is made out against the accused.

"Do you plead guilty or claim trial," the court asked to which Poonawala said, "I don't plead guilty and will face the trial."

Also Read

On Shraddha Walkar's 2020 complaint against partner, Fadnavis orders probe

Mehrauli murder: Experts say Poonawala's confessions have no legal validity

Delhi HC dismisses plea to transfer Shraddha Walkar murder case to CBI

Shraddha Murder case: Police records housing society secretary's statement

Aaftab Poonawala withdraws bail plea applied 'erroneously' at Delhi court

India extends $1 billion credit line to crisis-hit Sri Lanka by a year

Kerala boat incident: Time to fix accountability for 'man-made' tragedy

Kerala HC terms Tanur boat accident as 'haunting'; initiates suo motu

Chequered history: Why the MIG-21 came to be called 'the flying coffin'

The Kerala Story' producer should be hanged in public: NCP leader Awhad

Thereafter the court listed the matter trial and recording of prosecution evidence on June 1.

Advocate Akshay Bhandari had argued that the accused can't be charged together for the main offence of murder and of the destruction of evidence. These two charges can be framed in alternate. This fact should be considered while framing of charge.

He also argued on the basis of the judgement of the superior court that the accused can't be sentenced for the main offence and offence of destruction of evidence.

The accused can't be charged for both offences together as it would prejudice his right, the counsel argued.

Advocate Seema Kushwaha had moved an application on behalf of Vikas Walkar, father of Shraddha for releasing the bones of the deceased.

He has also sought early exhibit of the bones so that the bones can be released to him to perform the last rites within one year of death. Delhi police will file a reply on the next date.

The owner of the property where the offence was committed had also approached the court seeking de-sealing of the said premises.

On April 3, the court took on record of the copy of the judgement filed by the Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Amit Prasad and Madhukar Pandey.

SPP Amit Prasad had submitted that there is a clear judgement that the charge under section 201 of IPC can be framed against the person who destroys the evidence to shield the main offender as well against the person who committed the main offence.

On the earlier date, the counsel for accused Aftab had argued that the charges of murder and disappearance of evidence can't be framed jointly. These charges can be framed alternatively.

Advocate Akshay Bhandari had argued that either Aftab can be charged with murder or for making the evidence disappear. The accused cannot be charged for murder and disappearance of evidence under Sections 302 and 201 of IPC together, the counsel argued. It can be framed alternatively.

Advocate Bhandari had argued that merely saying that "I (Aftab) am guilty of murder" is not sufficient. They have statements of eyewitnesses only. The Prosecution has to show the manner in which the crime was committed.

SPP Amit Prasad rebutted that the joint charges can be framed under section 201 for disappearing the evidence.

He had also submitted that the relied upon a chain of evidence, statement of witnesses, a record of past events and circumstances, forensic evidence, manner of offence etc were submitted before the court.

Delhi Police concluded its arguments on a charge of murder and the disappearance of evidence against the accused.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Delhi

First Published: May 09 2023 | 3:13 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Three Adani Group firms lose endorsement of UN-backed climate group

Adani Group, Adani
3 min read

Kerala boat incident: Time to fix accountability for 'man-made' tragedy

Tanur boat tragedy, Kerala boat tragedy
3 min read

Kerala HC terms Tanur boat accident as 'haunting'; initiates suo motu

Tanur boat tragedy, Kerala boat tragedy
2 min read

EV push, pent-up demand: Why auto exports fell in April amid healthy sales?

Auto sales april
4 min read

Large companies spend a lot of time on tax compliance, says Deloitte

tax
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

DGCA orders Go First to stop selling air tickets with immediate effect

Go First
2 min read

DGCA issues notice to Go First, asks airline to stop selling tickets

Go First
3 min read

Now lessors seek deregistration of additional 13 Go First planes

Go First
1 min read
Premium

Livestock, fishing see highest decadal gross value of output growth

Livestock
3 min read

IAF's first C-295 tactical transport aircraft takes to the skies

C-295 tactical transport aircraft
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon