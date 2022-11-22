JUST IN
4.2 magnitude earthquake hits Ladakh's Kargil, no casualties reported
Rozgar Melas in NDA-ruled states benefit of double engine governments: PM
Delhi HC dismisses plea to transfer Shraddha Walkar murder case to CBI
Delhi Police initiates action against AAP workers who thrashed party MLA
SC to hear on Friday NIA's appeal against activist Anand Teltumbde bail
MHA's digital nod mandatory for foreign hospitality to govt servants
National capital sees minimum temperature of 9.4 degrees Celsius today
Rajnath Singh to attend ASEAN defence ministers meet, discuss boosting ties
CV Ananda Bose to take oath as new governor of West Bengal on Wednesday
India condemns recent intercontinental ballistic missile launch by N Korea
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Delhi Police initiates action against AAP workers who thrashed party MLA
Rozgar Melas in NDA-ruled states benefit of double engine governments: PM
Business Standard

Delhi HC dismisses plea to transfer Shraddha Walkar murder case to CBI

Terming it a 'publicity interest litigation', the Delhi High Court dismissed with costs a PIL seeking directions for the Shraddha Walkar murder investigation to be transferred to the CBI

Topics
Delhi High Court | Murder | Crime

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

coronavirus, crime, corruption, money laundering

Terming it a 'publicity interest litigation', the Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed with costs a PIL seeking directions for the Shraddha Walkar murder investigation to be transferred from Delhi Police to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The court, however, did not specify the cost amount.

A bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad said it was a publicity interest litigation and not a single ground was made out.

The plea alleged that the presence of media and public in places of recoveries amounts to interference with evidence.

It alleged that Delhi Police had revealed every detail to the media and public persons regarding each step of its investigation and this is not permitted under the law.

Aaftab Amin Poonawala, 28, allegedly strangled Shraddha Walkar and sawed her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a fridge for almost three weeks at his home in south Delhi's Mehrauli locality. He then dumped the body parts across the city over several days in the dead of the night.

Police has said the couple frequently argued over financial issues. It is suspected a fight between them resulted in Poonawala killing 27-year-old Walkar on the evening of May 18.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Delhi High Court

First Published: Tue, November 22 2022. 13:19 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.