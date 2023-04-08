close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sibal slams govt over fact-check provisions of IT Amendment Rules

"Now Government to decide what is fake and what is not! And Amit Shah ji says democracy is not in danger," the Rajya Sabha MP said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Kapil Sibal

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2023 | 11:28 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Former IT minister Kapil Sibal on Saturday attacked the Centre over the fact-check provisions of the IT Amendment Rules, saying now the government will decide what is fake and Union Home Minister Amit Shah says democracy is not in danger.

Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Thursday said internet firms like Google, Facebook and Twitter may lose protection under safe harbour if they fail to remove content identified by the government-notified fact-checker as false or misleading information.

Reacting to the development, Sibal said, "Now PIB will decide what is fake and what is not and notify it. If online platforms choose to ignore, they will lose their immunity from prosecution."

"Now Government to decide what is fake and what is not! And Amit Shah ji says democracy is not in danger," the Rajya Sabha MP said.

Sibal was referring to remarks made by Shah in Uttar Pradesh on Friday when he attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his recent comments in the UK, saying that it's not democracy that is in danger but "your family" and the idea of dynasty politics.

Chandrasekhar had said the IT ministry will notify an entity that will flag false information posted online pertaining to the government.

While releasing guidelines under the IT Rules 2021, the minister had said that the work on fact check is still in progress.

Also Read

Yet another jumla: Sibal slams Shah over no riots under BJP rule remark

Why is PM Modi 'silent': Kapil Sibal on Bengal, Bihar communal violence

Google improves Gmail search, Chat with search labels, related results

Bard, Bing and Baidu: How big tech's AI race will transform searches

Kapil Sibal tears into Centre, claims misuse of anti-defection law

Law should take into consideration realities of communities: Chandrachud

Delhi temperature six notches below season's average, at min of 14.1 deg C

6,155 fresh Covid infections in India, active cases climb to 31,194

Oppn must heed Pawar's statement on Adani: Maha CM in swipe at Cong, Uddhav

V-P slams Rahul, says it 'painful' when people try to tarnish India's image

On Friday, Chandrasekhar dismissed the criticism of the change in rules as "deliberate misinformation".

"There are NO Sweeping powers - neither is it 'draconian'. IT Rules already have provisions from Oct 2022, which mandate Social Media intermediaries to not carry certain types of content if they are to have legal immunity under Sec79 of IT act," Chandrasekhar had said on Twitter.

He said the new credible fact-checking unit for all government-related content will help social media intermediaries.

Topics : Kapil Sibal | IT law | Politics

First Published: Apr 08 2023 | 9:38 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon