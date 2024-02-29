Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Silkyara tunnel mission's rat-hole miner's house razed, Delhi LG reacts

The DDA offered Hassan temporary accommodation but he declined the offer. The officials have also offered him a house in the Govindpuri area but he refused the deal

Vinai Kumar Saxena

Delhi’s new Lieutenant Governor, Vinai Kumar Saxena

Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 29 2024 | 2:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Wakeel Hassan, one of the rat-hole miners who was a part of the Silkyara tunnel collapse rescue efforts, was left homeless after his house was demolished by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) as part of a demolition drive in Delhi's Khajoori Khas area.

Hassan was part of the rat-hole miners' team that had saved the lives of 41 workers, who were trapped in the 4.5 km-long Silkyara-Barkot tunnel. The tunnel, located in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi, had collapsed in November leaving the workers trapped for days.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

DDA offers house to Hassan

Following the incident, the DDA offered Hassan temporary accommodation but he declined the offer. The officials have also offered him a house in the Govindpuri area but he refused the deal.

"Around midnight, some DDA officers came and offered to shift me and my family to a guest house in Vasant Kunj," he said. He also said that he was told by the DDA officials that "a house will also be provided in the Govindpuri area soon, but I refused to accept their offer because the assurance was verbal".

READ: Demolishing houses of poor is truth of BJP's 'anyay kaal'

Reacting to the incident, Delhi LG VK Saxena said on Thursday that Hassan will be compensated for the action. "I have been told about it and we will definitely compensate. He will be provided a house too," the LG noted.

Amid the developments, his family was spotted having dinner amid the rubble of what used to be their home. Hassan and several other peoples' houses were demolished as part of DDA drive.

What was Silkyara tunnel rescue operation?

"We rescued 41 people from the Silkyara tunnel and got this in return," he lamented.

During the collapse of the Silkayara tunnel, nearly a dozen rate-hole miners were brought from Delhi to remove the last remaining 12 metres of debris. They had worked for hours to remove the debris to push a pipe through it in order to rescue the workers trapped in the under-construction tunnel for 17 days.

Also Read

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Who are rat hole miners and how do they work?

Rescue workers 'close to' breaking through rubble in Silkyara tunnel

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Manual drilling advances, breakthrough soon

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse update: Vertical drilling underway, 86 mts left

How Rs 777 cr Pragati Maidan tunnel turned 'useless' in less than 2 years

44% of seats of engineering courses remained vacant in Guj in 2023: Govt

Cal HC to hear PIL seeking transfer of Sandeshkhali probe to CBI on March 4

PM Modi, MP CM announces ex-gratia for Dindori road accident deceased

Min Shobha Karandlaje seeks NIA probe into alleged pro-Pak slogan case

Registered athletes to be issued digital certificates: Anurag Thakur


(With PTI inputs)

Topics : Uttarakhand Delhi Delhi Development Authority BS Web Reports New Delhi

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 29 2024 | 2:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodaySandeshkhali Case Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayWhatsAppHavells India Share PriceBitcoinReliance Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon